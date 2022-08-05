Stable and Quality Supply of Phosphoramidites is a Reality at BOC Sciences
As an expert in chemistry, BOC Sciences understands how important the quality of phosphoramidite is to successful oligo synthesis and remarkably, it has taken concrete actions to manufacture certified products.
New York, NY, August 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hundreds of phosphoramidites for oligonucleotide synthesis, not only the common DNA and RNA phosphoramidites but also 2'-modified phosphoramidites, reverse phosphoramidites, 3'-NH phosphoramidites, etc., are now within the range of BOC Sciences' nucleotide production capacity.
Phosphoramidite chemistry has stood the test of time as a validated technology for oligonucleotide synthesis. In gene synthesis, gene editing, CRISPR-Cas9 gRNA synthesis, RNA-based drug therapeutic development, etc., phosphoramidites also play irreplaceable roles. BOC Sciences has been working in the field for years and gained a well-deserved reputation.
BOC Sciences' excellence in phosphoramidite synthesis is not developed in a short time. Rather, it has gone through years of accumulation in protective chemistry, modification, scale-up, and innovative purification strategies for phosphoramidites. During the continuous progress, BOC Sciences gradually explored a complete quality control system, which is its ace in the hole:
*Animal-origin-free raw material, and no TSE/BSE risk.
*Effective monitoring runs through the entire process, from material procurement to final QC and product delivery. Thus, the stability and safety of products are guaranteed among different batches.
*All products undergo high-resolution analysis including LC-MS, GC, HPLC, 31P NMR, and 1H NMR.
Based on rigorous quality management, BOC Sciences at the same time never lessens its emphasis on enriching its phosphoramidite categories. As mentioned at the beginning, hundreds of phosphoramidites can be accessed at BOC Sciences, among which RNA phosphoramidites are gathering world-class concerns.
Synthesized by standard phosphoramidite chemistry, BOC Sciences' RNA phosphoramidites are ideal for therapeutic (and research) applications that require high-fidelity oligonucleotide syntheses, such as antisense oligonucleotides (ASO) and siRNA synthesis. When used with ETT or BTT as an activator, BOC Sciences' standard RNA phosphoramidites would provide excellent coupling efficiency. Besides, the amine group is protected by a protecting group: rA(Bz), rC(Ac), rG(Ib) while the 2'-OH group is protected by a tert-butyldimethylsilyl (TBDMS) group to prevent derivatization and degradation during the synthesis cycle. All the above characteristics indicate that BOC Sciences has tried its utmost to maximize the quality and efficiency of RNA phosphoramidites, and subsequently contributed to customers' scientific or industrial benefits.
With similar manufacturing technologies and equally strict quality management, DNA phosphoramidites as well as other critical phosphoramidite products also become a reality at BOC Sciences. Researchers who expect to confidently synthesize high-quality DNA and RNA oligonucleotides are encouraged to get in touch with BOC Sciences, the recognized global leader in nucleic acid chemistry. More information can be found at https://www.bocsci.com/products/phosphoramidites-nucleotides-for-automated-solid-phase-dna-synthesis-3800.html.
About
For over decades, BOC Sciences has been an industry leader in synthesizing phosphoramidites for research, diagnostics, and therapeutics. It offers a wide selection of 2'-modified/3'-NH/DNA/RNA/UNA phosphoramidites in bulk or multiple grams. It is also known throughout the world for the ability to successfully synthesize difficult and unusual phosphoramidites.
Contact
BOC Sciences
Alex Brown
1-631-485-4226
https://bocsci.com/
Alex Brown
1-631-485-4226
https://bocsci.com/
