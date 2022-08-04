Clicks and Bricks Podcast Announces an Interview with Angela Taylor
This special episode focuses on how one visionary helps children and adults with developmental issues.
St. Louis, MO, August 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Angela Taylor understands what it takes to live with disabilities that may not be apparent to others. She further appreciates how caregivers can struggle to connect with vulnerable people due to their own trauma. Angela has been a champion in the field as a mental health and disability specialist, and the Clicks and Bricks Podcast is about to shine a light on her expertise.
Angela is the founder and Chief Executive of Inspire Community Outreach, where she brings 20 years of experience in support of these complex populations. She’s created a variety of unique programs and educational support systems, helping those in the community who are underserved. She’s an expert at developing packages for children and adults with multiple diagnoses, such as neurological, psychological, and developmental issues.
Taylor is also an accomplished author, perhaps best known for the acclaimed book, Forever on Fire – A Love Letter to Never Fitting In. She describes her creation as “My life story and the exploration of what it means to be complex, redheaded, putting out fires in life, living with passion and intensity, feeling the forward movement and thirst for change.” In this and other renowned works, Angela helps those struggling to focus on embracing who they are and becoming who they were always meant to be.
In addition to her writing and program development, Angela is frequently called on as a keynote speaker at mental health and wellness seminars.
The Clicks and Bricks Podcast is delighted to connect with Angela and help spread the word in the community. This podcast episode will be of great value to those who may often struggle to find inner peace in the community but are unsure where to turn.
Watch this Special Episode: https://youtu.be/y5AQAtyF6TI
About Clicks and Bricks Podcast
The Clicks and Bricks podcast is a comprehensive series focused on small businesses and their online presence. Visionary Ken Cox founded the podcast, and the aim is to discuss the everyday realities of owning a small business as they pertain to online marketing and technology. Frequent episodes feature discussions focused on common business situations, and the podcast promoters also run a six-week online course for aspiring entrepreneurs.
For more information, contact:
Clicks and Bricks Podcast
11756 Borman Drive
St. Louis, Missouri 63146
Call: 314 – 216 – 2040
About Clicks and Bricks Podcast
Contact
Ken Cox
800-615-9349
https://www.clicksandbrickspodcast.com
