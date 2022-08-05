BackToCAD: Powerful Artificial Intelligence CAD System Released
After many years of research and development, German civil engineer Andreas Kazmierczak team of engineers has created an artificial intelligence CAD system, CADdirect 2023.
German civil engineer Andreas Kazmierczak, the founder of BackToCAD Technologies LLC, has built a successful CAD business since he worked as a scientist in the field of artificial intelligence at the famous German university RWTH Aachen University. He now leads backtocad.com, the Artificial Intelligence CAD company.
Although there have been major breakthroughs in CAD technology, most people don't use them simply because they're too complicated and they're not trained in them. Very few CAD users use the full range of CAD functions in their work.
However, German civil engineer Andreas Kazmierczak wanted to change this behavior with a new CAD idea developed using artificial intelligence methods.
After many years of research and development, his team of engineers have created an artificial intelligence CAD system, CADdirect 2023, powered by German AI technology.
The result: The active help of CADdirect 2023 Artificial Intelligence points out to users during the CAD work what is the next most efficient step or the next best function. This Active CAD AI Tutorial is in 20 different languages and uses NLP (Natural Language Processing). As a result, CAD users learn how to work most effectively with the CAD system and save many hours of work in a week by using the right CAD functions. CADdirect 2023 is fully compatible with the DWG format and the commands and functions are very easy to learn for all CAD users.
