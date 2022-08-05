Chaumette Vineyards & Winery Named the Top Winery Restaurant in the US, Recognized by USA Today’s 10Best Readers' Choice Awards
Ste. Genevieve, MO, August 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Chaumette Vineyards & Winery was voted the number one winery restaurant in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for 2022. The Grapevine Grill in Ste. Genevieve, MO is one of 10 honorees in the Best Winery Restaurant category, which recognizes wineries that also operate as restaurants.
The Grapevine Grill is led by Executive Chef Rob Beasley. “It takes passion, desire, and teamwork to succeed,” said Rob. “I salute our entire talented team for making this dream a reality.”
Rob created an American-style cuisine peppered with Cajun and Southwest influences from his Louisiana upbringing. Popular dishes on the menu include the following entrees.
● Crawfish Étouffée - crawfish in a spicy, rich stock, thickened with a dark roux, and served with Cajun holy trinity, green onions, and rice.
● Cajun Seafood Pasta - shrimp, crawfish, onions, poblanos, red peppers, and Cajun asiago cream sauce with noodles.
● Bone-In Berkshire Pork Chop - chile-rubbed and grilled bone-in Berkshire pork chop served with a chimichurri sauce and Latin fried rice.
The restaurant, located an hour south of St. Louis, takes pride in working with local farms to source fresh ingredients. Weekly features change every week based on what’s in season.
Rob sources seafood weekly so guests can order a high-quality seafood entree in the middle of a landlocked state. To provide fresh fish, they work with distributors across the US and have weekly shipments coming in from Honolulu, HI.
Along with having an award-winning restaurant, Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is also known for its wines. Its new wine-making facility is currently in construction after the original building caught fire in 2021. The wine lifestyle destination looks forward to offering its wines again in 2023.
Hours of operation for lunch are Wednesday to Sunday from 12 pm to 4 pm. Dinner is Thursday to Saturday from 5 pm to 8 pm, and Sunday from 4 pm to 6 pm. To make a reservation, please call (573) 747-1000.
About Chaumette Vineyards & Winery
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is a premier wine lifestyle destination, including private villas for overnight stays, a full-service restaurant, and wedding venues, among more traditional winery amenities.
For more information on Chaumette Vineyards & Winery, please visit https://chaumette.com/ or call (573) 747-1000.
The Grapevine Grill is led by Executive Chef Rob Beasley. “It takes passion, desire, and teamwork to succeed,” said Rob. “I salute our entire talented team for making this dream a reality.”
Rob created an American-style cuisine peppered with Cajun and Southwest influences from his Louisiana upbringing. Popular dishes on the menu include the following entrees.
● Crawfish Étouffée - crawfish in a spicy, rich stock, thickened with a dark roux, and served with Cajun holy trinity, green onions, and rice.
● Cajun Seafood Pasta - shrimp, crawfish, onions, poblanos, red peppers, and Cajun asiago cream sauce with noodles.
● Bone-In Berkshire Pork Chop - chile-rubbed and grilled bone-in Berkshire pork chop served with a chimichurri sauce and Latin fried rice.
The restaurant, located an hour south of St. Louis, takes pride in working with local farms to source fresh ingredients. Weekly features change every week based on what’s in season.
Rob sources seafood weekly so guests can order a high-quality seafood entree in the middle of a landlocked state. To provide fresh fish, they work with distributors across the US and have weekly shipments coming in from Honolulu, HI.
Along with having an award-winning restaurant, Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is also known for its wines. Its new wine-making facility is currently in construction after the original building caught fire in 2021. The wine lifestyle destination looks forward to offering its wines again in 2023.
Hours of operation for lunch are Wednesday to Sunday from 12 pm to 4 pm. Dinner is Thursday to Saturday from 5 pm to 8 pm, and Sunday from 4 pm to 6 pm. To make a reservation, please call (573) 747-1000.
About Chaumette Vineyards & Winery
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is a premier wine lifestyle destination, including private villas for overnight stays, a full-service restaurant, and wedding venues, among more traditional winery amenities.
For more information on Chaumette Vineyards & Winery, please visit https://chaumette.com/ or call (573) 747-1000.
Contact
Chaumette Vineyards and WineryContact
Hank Johnson
573-747-1000
https://chaumette.com/
Hank Johnson
573-747-1000
https://chaumette.com/
Categories