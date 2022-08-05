Reiki Level I and II Certification Classes Offered at Seastar Wellness Studio
Reiki is an easy-to-learn energy healing technique that promotes relaxation, and reduces stress. Rei, is a Japanese word meaning “universal,” and ki, refers to life force energy. The practice can be used for healing the self and others, and practitioners (Level I & II) can participate in complementary medicine programs in hospitals and hospice programs. This program is being presented at the Seastar Wellness Studio in Old Saybrook, CT.
Reiki I is being offered Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10:00 am-4:00 pm, and focuses on physical healing. Students will be attuned to turn on the energy and will learn self-healing and hand positions for healing others.
Reiki II is being offered Sunday, Sept. 11 from 10:00 am-4:00 pm, and includes Reiki Symbols and focuses on mental and emotional healing. Practice time will include a long-distance healing technique and how to use symbols in a healing. Reiki I certification is a prerequisite.
Classes are taught by Hillary Gauvreau Oat, an energy healing practitioner with 30 years of experience. She is a Reiki Master and a certified Brennan Healing Science practitioner. www.HillaryOatHealing.com
Manuals and Certificates are included and participants are encouraged to bring a bag lunch.
Registration for each session is $150 per person and space is limited for this small group experience. The registration deadline is 8/29/22. Register at www.SeastarWellness.com or call (860)536-0051. Seastar Wellness Studio, LLC, 263 Main St Suite 105, Old Saybrook, CT 06475.
