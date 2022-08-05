Reiki Level I and II Certification Classes Offered at Seastar Wellness Studio

Reiki is an easy-to-learn energy healing technique that promotes relaxation, and reduces stress. Rei, is a Japanese word meaning “universal,” and ki, refers to life force energy. The practice can be used for healing the self and others, and practitioners (Level I & II) can participate in complementary medicine programs in hospitals and hospice programs. This program is being presented at the Seastar Wellness Studio in Old Saybrook, CT.