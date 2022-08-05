Controversies & Conversations Symposium Returns In-Person for Aesthetic Surgeons
Over 50 leading experts return to guide unfiltered discussions at this 2.5-day event managed by Solutions for Association Management, Inc.
Rolling Meadows, IL, August 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The aesthetic skincare industry’s must-attend event, Controversies & Conversations in Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Symposium, will be back in-person on August 19-21 in Santa Barbara, California, where renowned experts will host exciting, no holds-barred discussions on the pros and cons of current treatment approaches and new, emerging devices, products and therapies for minimally and non-invasive aesthetic procedures. This course will benefit beginner and experienced laser and aesthetic surgeons, dermatologists, plastic surgeons, otolaryngologists, ophthalmologists, oculoplastic surgeons and other health care personnel interested in the current status of cutaneous and cosmetic surgery.
Under the direction of Kenneth A. Arndt, MD, and Jeffrey S. Dover, MD, FRCPC, along with Associate Directors Murad Alam, MD, MBA, and R. Rox Anderson, MD, the Symposium offers up to 10.50 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)™ with over 50 faculty offering expert insights on topics including:
– Pearls, Complex Cases and Complications
– Hot topics such as laser assisted drug delivery and regenerative medicine
– Acne: The New Paradigm
– Cellulite
– Pigment Dilemmas: Vitiligo, Melasma, PIH, Hypo or Hyperpigmented Scars
– The Art and Science of Fillers 2022
– Tweaking Port Wine Birthmark Treatment: The Quest
– Picosecond Lasers: Are They Worth the Price?
– Body Contouring: Fat Reduction, Muscle Toning and Building Strength
– Corporate Controversies
“Every year, the lectures are on different topics, and I love that the format is short to allow for lots of discussion, which I always learn so much from,” said past attendee Jacqueline Watchmaker, MD.
For nearly 30 years, Controversies & Conversations has provided a lively discussion forum as a unique place to learn, share and discuss controversial topics in laser and cosmetic surgery in a collegial atmosphere with a large group of experts offering different perspectives. Its unique format capitalizes on the peer learning experience in an unbiased forum:
1. Controversial issues are quickly presented at the start of each discussion.
2. Faculty members present their views.
3. An open, vigorous discussion is led by the Course Directors, in which both the faculty and attendees are encouraged to challenge each other’s opinions in lively dialogue.
“This most enjoyable meeting is organized with such care and attention to detail,” said 2021 speaker Macrene Alexiades, MD, PhD. “All the talks were so interesting, and the venue was excellent."
Each day offers attendees dedicated time to interact with industry representatives. Supporters and exhibitors include:
– Acclaro
– Accure Acne, Inc.
– Aerolase
– Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie Company
– AlumierMD
– Candela Medical
– Cutera, Inc.
– Cynosure
– Cytrellis Biosystems, Inc.
– Elsevier
– Galderma
– Hugel Aesthetics
– Jeune
– Lutronic
– Merz Aesthetics
– Sciton
– Sentient Lasers
– SkinBetter Science
– SkinCeuticals
– Sofwave
– Solta Medical
– VivoSight
– Ultimate Contour
– Zimmer MedizinSystems
View the full agenda and faculty list at https://www.skincarecontroversies.com/program and register at https://skincarecontroversies.com/registration. Inquiries can be directed to the Controversies Team at 847.871.4800 or controversiesinfo@samiworks.net.
About the Controversies & Conversations Symposium
Controversies & Conversations in Laser & Cosmetic Surgery, an Advanced Symposium, managed by Solutions for Association Management, Inc. (SAMI), is an annual educational opportunity that benefits all levels of skincare professionals interested in cutaneous and cosmetic surgery. The event offers an intimate setting to discuss and debate the latest development in lasers, devices and cosmetic procedures. Learn more at https://skincarecontroversies.com.
Categories