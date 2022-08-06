WU Hsichi: Border, Part II is Now on Display
Powen Gallery is pleased to present WU Hsichi’s online exhibition "Border," featuring his new works on paper. Continuing his “Border” series, WU explores the color, shape, and possibilities of visual media.
Taipei City, Taiwan, August 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Created in 2021, "Border" is a series of composite media creations, based mainly on the use of pastels. Portraits outlined with thick black borders are typical in the creations of this artist, and these can be seen in many of these works. WU Hsichi believes that the human body is a kind of cage. By removing the hair, gender characteristics, and other physical features, and leaving only a pure portrait, the compositions seem to be self-portraits of the artist himself. In their composition, the portraits, feature huge eyes and smiles that lament the secular world, gazing down on this world from different angles.
WU Hsichi’s Border series displays a series of images which are imbued with a metaphysical spirituality that is manifested through abstract forms. The works both illustrate the influence of Western art trends, and depict an oriental “dry landscape” images and the concept of Zen. They signify the ups and downs, and the light at the end of the tunnel of Hsichi’s life journey, while blooming with spiritual joyfulness. Indeed, these works portray a spiritual “border” which has no boundaries.
