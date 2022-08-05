StarWind Wins 2022 Summer Best Relationship and Best Feature Set Awards in HCI and SDS from TrustRadius
StarWind VSAN and StarWind HCI Appliance were the highest-ranking solutions in Software-Defined Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure respectively on TrustRadius based on verified user reviews.
Beverly, MA, August 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- StarWind, a leading provider of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions for Enterprise ROBO, SMB & Edge, was acknowledged with two Best of Summer 2022 awards from TrustRadius. StarWind Virtual SAN was the highest-ranking solution to receive the awards for Feature Set and Relationship in the Software-Defined Storage (SDS) Category. Similarly, StarWind HCI Appliance won for Feature Set and Relationship in the Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) Category.
TrustRadius is a well-respected review platform that helps technology buyers make better decisions based on verified user reviews that provide valuable insight into the real-life customer experience with a tech product.
“We are excited to announce the ‘Summer Best of’ Award winners. In the age of the self-serve buyer, software buyers rely heavily on third-party sources. That’s why third-party reviews and awards from a trusted source like TrustRadius are so important. The Summer 2022 Best Relationship and Best Feature Set Awards offer further validation.”– Vinay Bhagat, CEO, TrustRadius
“StarWind VSAN has earned two Summer Best of Awards for Best Feature Set and Best Relationship in the software-defined storage solutions category based entirely on feedback from their customers. 100% of StarWind Virtual SAN reviewers on TrustRadius said they were satisfied with its feature set and would buy the software again. Reviewers also give StarWind Virtual SAN a perfect 10/10 rating for customer support. StarWind HCI Appliance boasts a similar achievement along with a 9.7/10 for customer support.” – Megan Headley, VP of Research, TrustRadius
To win the Best Relationship and Best Feature Set Awards, each organization received a minimum of ten TrustRadius reviews between January 1 and June 30, 2022, and those reviews featured key insight questions about the product’s relationship status and its feature set. Winners also had to rank in the top three positions of their category by the percentage of positive responses they earned. Extra vetting and analysis when needed were performed by the TrustRadius research team.
“At StarWind, we take such awards seriously, as they are based on real, independent, verified feedback from people who actually buy and use our products. Our focus is to help companies create sustainable and effective IT infrastructures with minimum effort. These TrustRadius awards show us and others that StarWind delivers on its promises.” – Anton Kolomyeytsev, CEO, StarWind Software Inc
Learn more about the ranking, badge, and what real users have to say, or leave your own review about Virtual SAN or HCI Appliance from StarWind on their dedicated TrustRadius Product Review Pages.
About StarWind
StarWind is a virtualization pioneer focused on delivering Software-Defined Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure solutions designed to build high-performing, flexible and resilient IT infrastructures for SMB and ROBO. Founded in 2009, StarWind has spread remarkably over the globe and helped to build virtualization infrastructures for hundreds of thousands of customers around the world.
About TrustRadius
TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique stories, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month, over one million B2B technology buyers — over 50% from large enterprises — use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions.
