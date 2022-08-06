Black Business Owner of iQvcloud, Inc. Launches Revolutionary Cyber-Security Product
Black business owner breaks industry barriers with data security solutions.
Los Angeles, CA, August 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- iQvcloud, Inc. introduces iQvault, a revolutionary information security platform that provides real-time protection for individuals, enterprises and governments worldwide against current and next generation cyber-attacks.
Michael Riggins knew he was building something special when he put together a team of the most talented individuals from around the world to help him create a solution that would take cyber security to new heights. However, he also knew that entering this sector as a black man wouldn’t be easy.
Riggins, Owner/CEO of iQvcloud, Inc., already had years of experience working in the consulting, sales and business development capacity within the technology industry when he decided to tackle cyber security using a unique approach. “It’s not about keeping unauthorized users from gaining access to your data because no one has been able to achieve that for long,” explains Riggins. “It’s about assuring your data won’t be decipherable when in the wrong hands.” With his vision and industry contacts, Riggins set out to put together the highly skilled team needed to bring it all to fruition. He was initially met with skepticism not only for his different approach to securing data, but because of his race. “I am usually the only black man in the room when I am meeting with other tech business owners and engineers,” he admits. “People aren’t used to seeing that, which can lead to a lack of confidence initially. It’s a stigma that hopefully will change soon as we see more diversity in the industry.” Fortunately, Riggins was able to push through the barriers and launch his first product.
iQvcloud, Inc. develops products that protect all forms of data using a revolutionary, patented technology. Their first product, iQvault, is a platform offering a higher level of security than other products currently on the market and is specifically designed to protect critical data. It has been referred to as the “Holy Grail” by some industry experts. Upon testing the core of the technology, Lockheed Martin released a report stating, “The probability of an attacker identifying and acquiring all the shards of a particular data file, correctly reassembling them in the correct order, decrypting the data file and exploiting its information in a timely fashion is remote at best.”
iQvcloud, Inc. is a Nevada corporation with offices in Nevada and California. The company develops products that facilitate the protection of all forms of data and information when at rest. This technology exceeds today’s standards for encryption/decryption by introducing solutions that address the needs of both secure business transmission of data and the authentication of the user.
For more information, visit iQvcloud.com.
Contact: Elaine Ruggieri at 310-722-4654
