Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Montana Self Storage Facility
The Argus team of Kim Van Delinder and Larry Hayes of Hayes & Associates is pleased to announce the closing of Flying D Mini Storage in Billings, MT, consisting of 102 units with 16,920 RSF on 4.248 acres.
Billings, MT, August 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Argus team of Kim Van Delinder and Larry Hayes of Hayes & Associates is pleased to announce the closing of Flying D Mini Storage in Billings, MT, consisting of 102 units with 16,920 RSF on 4.248 acres. This small second-generation family-owned facility went under contract within days of listing. The out of state buyers, also represented by the Argus team of Kim Van Delinder and Larry Hayes have already started construction to complete the build-out of this facility, adding an additional 130 units.
Kim Van Delinder from Argus Self Storage Advisors, states “In Montana we are still seeing more buyers than sellers and we have not experienced the sharp uptick in cap rates that other states are currently experiencing. We are always on the lookout for facilities to list during this unprecedented market”
Kim and Larry are the Argus Self Storage Advisors representing both buyers and sellers of self-storage in Montana. Kim can be reached at 406-698-6850 or Vrealty406@gmail.com
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
