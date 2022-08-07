Orlando Parade of Homes 2022 Finishes with Three New Awards for ABD’s Providence Golf Club Community and its Million Dollar Views

Orlando-based developer ABD Development Company announced its most recent Parade of Homes awards for Providence Golf Club Community. Providence received First Place in the category of Best Community Over 1000 Homesites at the Orlando Parade of Homes 2022, as well as two coveted Blue Ribbons from the judges recognizing its exemplary views.