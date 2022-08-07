Orlando Parade of Homes 2022 Finishes with Three New Awards for ABD’s Providence Golf Club Community and its Million Dollar Views
Orlando-based developer ABD Development Company announced its most recent Parade of Homes awards for Providence Golf Club Community. Providence received First Place in the category of Best Community Over 1000 Homesites at the Orlando Parade of Homes 2022, as well as two coveted Blue Ribbons from the judges recognizing its exemplary views.
Orlando, FL, August 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Greater Orlando Builders Association held the Orlando Parade of Homes awards during the summer this year and ABD Development Company received three awards. The real estate event extravaganza was held June 18-26, 2022 and although the competition was stiff, as always ABD was recognized for its ongoing contributions to greatness in the local industry.
“Thank you Orlando Parade of Homes judges for our two Blue Ribbons at Providence Golf Club Community in addition to First Place for Best Community Over 1000 Homesites,” said Yuval Botansky, President of ABD Development Company. “Our Blue Ribbons recognized Providence for the beautiful view from the Courtyard model in Heritage Green as well as the view of the golf course at the Providence Golf Club.”
It was the first time that these beautiful views of the community were officially recognized by the Orlando Parade of Homes judges, views which have been captivating visitors and golfers since this gated golf club community won its first Parade of Homes Award in 2007. ABD Development has always emphasized the importance of being surrounded by the natural beauty of Providence, while still being located so close to Orlando.
Although the official recognition from the Parade of Homes is always appreciated by the developer, ABD also holds the testimonials of its Providence new home buyers at the same value as industry accolades. A few recent testimonials from its residents shared online include:
"Beautiful community that is well kept. Friendly neighborhood which has a ton of amenities. So happy we moved here almost two years ago. Great decision. Enjoy!" - Mr. Anasta
"With all possible amenities, including golf course. Amazing place to live in Davenport, Florida.” - Mr. Silva
"Very nice neighborhood…" - Mr. Ortiz
"We just moved to this community like a month ago and we like it a lot...everyone is so nice and friendly." - Mr. Lopez
"Wise plans and selection of luxury homes, which you can build with ABD Development.” - Mr. Gold
For more information about ABD Development, please see
http://www.abddevelopment.com.
For more information about Providence Golf Club Community, please see
http://www.providenceflorida.com.
Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition
863-420-2100, extension 203
www.abddevelopment.com
