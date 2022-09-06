AustinUP Continues “50+ in ATX” Job Fair Series with Job Resources for Older Adult Job Seekers

AustinUP and AARP will present the next 50+ in ATX Job Fair on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 10 AM-12 noon at Shalom Austin, 7300 Hart Ln, Austin, TX 78731. Admission is free, but registration is requested via www.austinup.org/events.