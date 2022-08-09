AustinUp Presents Age My Way Q&A, a Free Webinar Series Sharing Input and Ideas Toward Making Austin a More Age-Friendly City
In May 2022, AustinUP presented Age My Way, an event for Older Americans Month that focused on community progress through the Age-Friendly Austin plan, and was designed to gain valuable feedback from our older community members. Interactive breakout sessions covered the following topics, and now it is time to share that feedback with the greater Austin community.
Austin, TX, August 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Central Texas continues to attract older adults in increasing numbers, yet it is a struggle for policy priorities, funding, and opportunities for older adults to keep up with the demand. Recognizing that older adults are an invaluable community resource, Central Texas should be a place that supports each of us at every age.
In May 2022, AustinUP presented Age My Way, an event that focused on community progress through the Age-Friendly Austin plan, and was designed to gain valuable feedback from our older community members. Interactive breakout sessions covered the following topics, and now it is time to share that feedback with the greater Austin community. AustinUP will do that through a monthly series of webinars that will explain the issues and share what was learned.
9/8/2022, 2-3:30 PM: Home Sweet Home: Should I stay or should I go?
10/6/2022, 2-3:30 PM: Technology Should Be Fun: Making tech work for you.
11/3/2022, 2-3:30 PM: Getting Down to Business: What makes me a repeat customer?
Participation is free, but advance registration is required. Join for any and all that are of interest. Visit www.austinup.org/events/ for Zoom registration links.
About AustinUP:
AustinUP is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that was formed as a result of the Mayor’s Task Force on Aging. AustinUP works with local and regional business and civic leaders, entrepreneurs, non-profit service organizations, boomers, seniors, and caregivers on issues related to the future of aging in Austin.
In May 2022, AustinUP presented Age My Way, an event that focused on community progress through the Age-Friendly Austin plan, and was designed to gain valuable feedback from our older community members. Interactive breakout sessions covered the following topics, and now it is time to share that feedback with the greater Austin community. AustinUP will do that through a monthly series of webinars that will explain the issues and share what was learned.
9/8/2022, 2-3:30 PM: Home Sweet Home: Should I stay or should I go?
10/6/2022, 2-3:30 PM: Technology Should Be Fun: Making tech work for you.
11/3/2022, 2-3:30 PM: Getting Down to Business: What makes me a repeat customer?
Participation is free, but advance registration is required. Join for any and all that are of interest. Visit www.austinup.org/events/ for Zoom registration links.
About AustinUP:
AustinUP is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that was formed as a result of the Mayor’s Task Force on Aging. AustinUP works with local and regional business and civic leaders, entrepreneurs, non-profit service organizations, boomers, seniors, and caregivers on issues related to the future of aging in Austin.
Contact
AustinUPContact
Cyndi Cummings
(737) 285-2355
https://www.austinup.org/
Cyndi Cummings
(737) 285-2355
https://www.austinup.org/
Categories