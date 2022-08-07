Peptineo, LLC Selected by EPA to Provide EPA Nationwide Coverage for Point of Care (POC) COVID-19 Testing
Albuquerque, NM, August 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Cincinnati Acquisition Division (CAD), has awarded Peptineo LLC, an emerging aerospace, health services, and defense solutions company, a three-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to support a comprehensive COVID-19 testing program in support of the agency’s mission. The contract, with a total ceiling of $20 million, will be carried out until 2025.
Peptineo will provide a contract vehicle for medical laboratory services needed to support the EPA in numerous facilities located throughout the United States, federal district (Washington, D.C.), territories, or outlying areas. These services include:
DA approved or emergency use authorized COVID-19 Molecular Tests Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAAT) Rapid Antigen Tests.
A key focus will be timely reporting of results to enrolled clients as well designated EPA personnel. Peptineo has been tackling critical challenges during the Covid pandemic. “With the development of our Biofoundry Center for Laboratory Solutions, experts from our team bring a holistic approach comprising research, technology, and implementation,” said Sheldon Jordan, CEO of Peptineo. “This uniquely positions us to deliver actionable solutions under the Point of Care contract and we are excited for the opportunity to assist EPA in upholding their mission.”
Peptineo will provide a contract vehicle for medical laboratory services needed to support the EPA in numerous facilities located throughout the United States, federal district (Washington, D.C.), territories, or outlying areas. These services include:
DA approved or emergency use authorized COVID-19 Molecular Tests Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAAT) Rapid Antigen Tests.
A key focus will be timely reporting of results to enrolled clients as well designated EPA personnel. Peptineo has been tackling critical challenges during the Covid pandemic. “With the development of our Biofoundry Center for Laboratory Solutions, experts from our team bring a holistic approach comprising research, technology, and implementation,” said Sheldon Jordan, CEO of Peptineo. “This uniquely positions us to deliver actionable solutions under the Point of Care contract and we are excited for the opportunity to assist EPA in upholding their mission.”
Contact
PeptineoContact
Sheldon Jordan, PhD
855-385-5246
www.peptineo.com
Sheldon Jordan, PhD
855-385-5246
www.peptineo.com
Categories