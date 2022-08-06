Stange Law Firm, PC to Open Family Law Office in Douglas County in Omaha, Nebraska
Stange Law Firm, PC will open a family law office in Douglas County in Omaha, Nebraska on August 15, 2022. Stange Law Firm, PC has 20 other offices in the Midwest.
Omaha, NE, August 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Stange Law Firm, PC has announced the opening of its 21st divorce and family law office in Omaha, Nebraska in Douglas County. The firm’s new location at 4611 S. 96th St., Suite 111, Omaha, Nebraska 68127 is slated to open on Monday, August 15, 2022. This new full-time family law office in Omaha, NE is the firm’s first expansion into the State of Nebraska and marks the fifth state in which the family law firm operates. The Omaha, Nebraska family lawyers currently operate 20 additional offices throughout Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, and Oklahoma.
“We are excited to bring our family law representation to the residents of Omaha, Nebraska in Douglas County and the surrounding areas,” said Stange Law Firm, PC Founding Partner Kirk C. Stange on the excitement of expanding the firm’s footprint. “We pride our firm on providing clients with compassionate and diligent family law representation during a time when they may feel the most vulnerable. It is important that we are there when they need us the most and that we effectively help them move on to this next chapter of their life.”
Stange Law Firm, PC has also announced that attorney Erick Martin has joined the firm as a Senior Associate Attorney in the Omaha, Nebraska office. Martin joins the Omaha family law firm having most recently spent time as an attorney for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The South Texas College of Law graduate brings nearly 10 years of experience in the legal field to the firm.
Stange Law Firm, PC exclusively focuses their practice on family law matters. The Omaha, Nebraska divorce attorneys at the firm know and understand the difficult nature of these matters, and provide their clients with competent representation and guidance throughout the process. The firm works to keep clients informed throughout the process by providing clients the personal cell phone number of their attorney as well as 24/7 access to their case file online. The Douglas County child custody lawyers have also been named one of the fastest growing law firms in the country by Law Firm 500.
Stange Law Firm, PC was founded in 2007 with the purpose of provide men and women with the compassionate and diligent representation they deserve when facing these difficult family law issues. Since then, the firm has expanded to 21 offices across five states in the Midwest in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. No matter the family law issue you face, Stange Law Firm is Here to Help You Rebuild Your Life™. To schedule a consultation, call 855-805-0595 or email info@stangelawfirm.com or contact us form online.
Note: The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements. Stange Law Firm, PC and Kirk Stange are responsible for the content. Headquarters office: 120 S. Central Avenue, Suite 450, Clayton, MO 63105.
