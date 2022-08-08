Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Working Again," by Geoff Lambton
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Working Again," by Geoff Lambton.
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "Working Again":
Barney and Alison have now retired and are living in the Lake District. Barney is content with life, although his mummy's boy son and his hostile cats sometimes combine to make his life harder than it should be. He is a millionaire and will never need to work again.
Then a plea for help from their friend and former work colleague Mary finds them temporarily working back at Vendetta. This gives a reluctant Barney a chance to resume battle with some of his old customers and workmates.
He takes an instant dislike to Kenneth, one of the new recruits at Vendetta, and the feeling is mutual. But Kenneth has a sinister motive for taking the job, and will put them in great danger. Unfortunately their way out of danger is in the hands of useless policeman Sergeant Price.
Working Again is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 22 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800943612
Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.3 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0B65R4CV9
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/WorkingAgain
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About the Author
Geoff Lambton was born in Sunderland in 1961, and grew up in Seaham Harbour, County Durham. He attended the Polytechnic of the South Bank in London, where he studied Electrical Engineering.
He now lives in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, with his wife Joy and their daughter Emma.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
