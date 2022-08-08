Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Road to Freedom," by Mark Cole
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Road to Freedom – a collection of poems," by Mark Cole.
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "Road to Freedom":
In a world where it can be often so difficult to attain and sustain physical freedom. So difficult to attain and sustain psychological freedom. So difficult to attain and sustain emotional freedom. So difficult to attain and sustain spiritual freedom. Road to Freedom is a collection of poems, written and amassed by Mark Cole over several years, highlighting our individual and collective desire to be free and acquire genuine freedom. Through the power of poetry and the written word, personal experience, observation, creative but critical thinking and spiritual guidance, Road to Freedom takes us on a journey that enables us to identify, face and overcome our internal and external barriers to freedom, whilst simultaneously providing us with the inspiration to efficiently and effectively utilise our innate individual and collective gifts. It helps us in developing and nurturing our self-awareness and understanding of how nature, love, faith, critical thinking, our ability to accept and let go, spirituality and God can and will inspire us on our journey. The journey which is our Road to Freedom.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (94 pages)
Dimensions 14.0 x 0.6 x 21.6 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943094
Kindle eBook ASIN B09TWRJZBB
Amazon URL: https://getbook.at/RTFREEDOM
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About the Author
Mark Cole, born and bred in Manchester, England, is a writer and performer of poetry, rap and spoken word. There is no bigger or greater buzz for Mark than when he loses himself in his writing, love of words and love of rhymes. When performing Mark goes by the artist name “Coalition.” The name Coalition representing and symbolising “Unity through Words.” Away from performing, Mark thinks that there is nothing more beautiful than writing poetry and having the opportunity to share his words with his readers.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
