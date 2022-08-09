New Book from The Oaklea Press Contends Bible Supports Veracity of Near Death Accounts
Richmond, VA, August 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- According to Jan Munch, an ordained Christian minister and founder of the internet ministry Ads4Christ.Org, because many Christians are under the impression it’s “not Biblical,” they reject accounts by near death survivors who maintain they visited heaven and returned. However, Munch maintains this belief is off the mark. Having conducted extensive research, he has concluded that the Bible strongly supports the truth of Near Death Experiences (NDEs).
A book just released by The Oaklea Press Inc. entitled, "CODE BLUE: A Christian Perspective of Near Death Experiences," by Jon Truman cites numerous passages of Scripture that the author maintains support his contention that accounts by near death survivors are upheld by the Bible.
Jon Truman is the pen name of ordained minister Jan Munch, who said, “We Christians believe in life after death by faith. But wouldn’t it be comforting if our faith were backed up by solid evidence? Wouldn’t it cause some who have doubts, or perhaps are somewhat skeptical, to more strongly consider the veracity of Christianity? Having done the research, I now believe there’s an abundance of evidence. In recent years, many thousands of near death survivors have described experiences that are backed up by Scripture. Even the apostle Paul—inspired author of 13 of the New Testament’s 27 books—made reference to an experience that suggests he actually had a Near Death Experience (NDE).”
In addition to his internet ministry, Munch is the author of four Christian suspense novels:“Cadaver,” “Angel,” its sequel, “Adryel,” the end times novel, “Going Home” and a newly released book of short stories entitled, “Christian Short Stories.” He lives with his wife Linda in East Tennessee.
"CODE BLUE: A Christian Perspective of Near Death Experiences" is available from Amazon as a Kindle eBook for $9.99 (ASIN: B0B8TNVWXT), as a trade paperback for $15.95 (ASIN: B0B8RPB1F8) and in Hardcover for $26.95 (ASIN: B0B8VCF41B).
The Oaklea Press Inc. was founded in 1995 and publishes business management, self-help, fiction, biographies, religious titles, as well as those to do with body, mind & spirit.
