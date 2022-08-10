SkyVPN Rolls Out Limited-Time Offers Giving Away SkyVPN Premium and Discord Nitro
SkyVPN launches a back-to-school campaign offering gifts for students.
Sunnyvale, CA, August 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As the new school year approaches, shopping and activities of getting ready for back-to-school are in full swing. SkyVPN, a leading consumer VPN service provider, launches its back-to-school campaign with chances to win SkyVPN Premium membership and Discord Nitro.
The giveaway activities will be held through SkyVPN’s Discord server: https://discord.gg/nQVwgaeXgR. Every new member will immediately get 1-month SkyVPN Premium membership. And every week, each of the members can grab a chance to win a Discord Nitro, which is worth $99.99. For more information, refer to the blog post: https://www.skyvpn.net/blog/join-skyvpn-discord-server/.
A VPN (Virtual Private Network) works as an online security tool that helps users connect to one of the VPN providers’ servers. After connecting to the VPN, users’ internet traffic will be directed down an encrypted tunnel and through the server before linking to the website or service. The whole process masks the IP address and keeps users’ data encrypted. Hackers and snoopers can never steal location, identification, credit card information, and other sensitive data.
With SkyVPN, all the internet traffic is encrypted. To connect SkyVPN to the school’s Wi-Fi, simply open the SkyVPN app on any of your devices, select from one of the server locations across 11 countries and get an encrypted connection in seconds.
For students who are preparing for a return to classes, it is important to understand the potential risks involved in cybersecurity. For instance, public Wi-Fi is simply not safe and can pose the dangers of data breaches.
With SkyVPN, students can pass online traffic through an encrypted server, which means every activity online is secure and out of the reach of hackers and surveillance operatives who might snoop on users’ data. Passing the data through an external server changes the IP address, which helps prevent the leaking of real-time location, messages, credit card, and other personal information.
SkyVPN also offers students the perfect solution to insecure, unstable, and restricted Wi-Fi networks. When connecting to a VPN server, users can regain access to their social media accounts, favorite entertainment websites, and even online gaming.
SkyVPN also provides a dedicated server for PUBG lovers, which perfectly reduces latency and lag, increases speeds, and promotes your gaming experiences.
SkyVPN can be downloaded for free on the full version of all devices, including desktop PCs, tablets, and phones compatible with operating systems of Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.
To know more about SkyVPN, please visit: https://www.skyvpn.net/
About SkyVPN
SkyVPN provides fast, private and secure internet access to global users. Powered by robust global VPN servers, SkyVPN enables users to transcend digital borders and enjoy secure internet connection, anonymous web browsing and stable online experience at no cost. SkyVPN’s unlimited premium VPN service is available for Windows, Android, Mac, and iOS. For more information, please visit https://www.skyvpn.net/.
