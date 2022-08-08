Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center Achieves Healthgrades 2022 Labor and Delivery Excellence Award™
Denver, CO, August 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) today announced that it has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2022 Labor and Delivery Excellence Award™ recipient. This distinction places P/SL among the top 10% of hospitals evaluated for overall labor and delivery care by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients.
Additionally, P/SL earned Healthgrades’ 2022 5-Star award for Vaginal Delivery for the fourth consecutive year and C-Section Delivery for the third year.
"P/SL not only offers the highest level of care for moms and babies in the entire region, but is recognized nationally for the exceptional care and service we provide our patients. This award is made possible because of our dedicated labor and delivery team and their unwavering commitment to our patients and families,” said Maureen Tarrant, President and CEO of P/SL and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.
Healthgrades analyzed labor and delivery patient outcomes data for all patients from 16 individual states from 2018-2020. During this time, if all hospitals included in this analysis, as a group, performed similarly to hospitals receiving the Labor and Delivery Excellence Award, on average, 135,637 patients could have avoided complications.*
Additionally, from 2018-2020, patients treated in hospitals receiving the Labor and Delivery Excellence Award, have, on average, a 41.2% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the Labor and Delivery Excellence Award.
“Through our 2022 Obstetrics & Gynecology Awards, we seek to recognize facilities who excel in delivering superior care for Ob-Gyn patients,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and head of Data Science, Healthgrades. “We are proud to name P/SL as a 2022 Labor and Delivery Excellence Award recipient and look forward to their continued efforts to make maternal care a priority.”
Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access the complete methodology.
*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of All-Payer data for years 2018 through 2020 and represent 3-year estimates for patients in 16 states for which all payer data was made available. (See 2022 Healthgrades Obstetrics and Gynecology Rating Methodology for more details).
About Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center
For more than 140 years, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) has been meeting the healthcare needs of patients and their families from across the Rocky Mountain, Great Plains region and around the world. With more than 80 specialties, 1,200 specialists and primary care physicians and 1,900 employees, P/SL and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is the only tertiary/quaternary combined pediatric and adult hospital in this region. Leading comprehensive services include the Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery, Cardiovascular Services, Cancer Care, Blood & Marrow Transplant, Labor & Delivery/Mom & Baby, Maternal-Fetal Care, Orthopedics, Spine, Kidney/Liver Transplant, Hyperbaric Medicine, Wound Healing, Infectious Disease and more. HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE and P/SL, was named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. For more information, please visit www.pslmc.com.
About Healthgrades
Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and healthcare professionals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and as a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.
Our health system, healthcare professional, and life sciences marketing solutions have been helping our partners reach and engage consumers who are on their way to the doctor for over 20 years.
Start your search for the right care at healthgrades.com.
