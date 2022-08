Enterprise Holdings Foundation Has Donated $5,000 to Gatesway Foundation, Inc. for Mission-Specific Programs

Tulsa, OK, August 10, 2022 --( PR.com )-- The Enterprise Holdings Foundation has donated $5,000 to Gatesway Foundation, Inc. for use towards mission-specific programs. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Enterprise Holdings, which, through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises, operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands.Gatesway is excited to receive this generous donation in support of mission-specific programs in operation within their organization. These funds will aid in the continuance of essential programs Friends rely upon for education of daily living skills needed to be self-sufficient within their own independence, and enrichment of their personal lives both at home and in the community.About Gatesway Foundation, Inc.: Gatesway is a non-profit Oklahoma agency that encourages independence and provides opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to enable them to live and work in the community and improve their quality of life.Contact: Kristina WatkinsDirector of Business Development(918) 259-1489