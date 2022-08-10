Quantum Armor Now Supports Azure Integration
Attack Surface Management platform Quantum Armor releases integration for Microsoft Azure, powering in-depth cloud monitoring, auditing, and analytics.
New York, NY, August 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Attack Surface Management platform Quantum Armor releases integration for Microsoft Azure, powering in-depth cloud monitoring, auditing, and analytics.
“As more businesses transition to a virtual environment, cloud security has become the first line of defense against potential intruders.” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “At Silent Breach, our global labs are working to keep you and your business secure 24/7/365. Whether you're migrating to the cloud for the first time or looking to harden your existing network architecture, Quantum Armor has you covered.”
Quantum Armor provides real-time network monitoring, security analytics, and mitigation planning. Utilizing a range of proprietary algorithms, Quantum Armor is able to perform agentless port monitoring, configuration reviews, log parsing, and attack surface benchmarking with the click of a button. Actionable insights are delivered daily to make sure you start your day with only the latest intelligence. The latest release enables full integration with both AWS and Azure.
“The cybersecurity landscape continues to become increasingly complex, and robust cloud security is key to any effective cybersecurity strategy,” said Andrew Miller, Quantum Armor Product Manager. “Accordingly, and in collaboration with our partners and clients, we’ve developed Quantum Armor to not just be cloud-friendly, but more importantly, to be cloud-centric. With a secure cloud environment at the heart of your organization’s cybersecurity program, your ability to monitor and respond to most security events is greatly increased.”
To learn more about Quantum Armor or schedule a demo, visit: https://quantum-armor.com
More information about Silent Breach can be found at: https://silentbreach.com/.
About Silent Breach: Silent Breach is an award-winning provider of cyber security services for Fortune 500 companies. Our global team provides cutting-edge insights and expertise across the Data Center, Enterprise, SME, Retail, Government, Finance, Education, Automotive, Hospitality, Healthcare and Internet of Things (IoT) industries.
“As more businesses transition to a virtual environment, cloud security has become the first line of defense against potential intruders.” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “At Silent Breach, our global labs are working to keep you and your business secure 24/7/365. Whether you're migrating to the cloud for the first time or looking to harden your existing network architecture, Quantum Armor has you covered.”
Quantum Armor provides real-time network monitoring, security analytics, and mitigation planning. Utilizing a range of proprietary algorithms, Quantum Armor is able to perform agentless port monitoring, configuration reviews, log parsing, and attack surface benchmarking with the click of a button. Actionable insights are delivered daily to make sure you start your day with only the latest intelligence. The latest release enables full integration with both AWS and Azure.
“The cybersecurity landscape continues to become increasingly complex, and robust cloud security is key to any effective cybersecurity strategy,” said Andrew Miller, Quantum Armor Product Manager. “Accordingly, and in collaboration with our partners and clients, we’ve developed Quantum Armor to not just be cloud-friendly, but more importantly, to be cloud-centric. With a secure cloud environment at the heart of your organization’s cybersecurity program, your ability to monitor and respond to most security events is greatly increased.”
To learn more about Quantum Armor or schedule a demo, visit: https://quantum-armor.com
More information about Silent Breach can be found at: https://silentbreach.com/.
About Silent Breach: Silent Breach is an award-winning provider of cyber security services for Fortune 500 companies. Our global team provides cutting-edge insights and expertise across the Data Center, Enterprise, SME, Retail, Government, Finance, Education, Automotive, Hospitality, Healthcare and Internet of Things (IoT) industries.
Contact
Silent BreachContact
Daniel Rhodes
+1-727-497-7941
https://silentbreach.com
contact@silentbreach.com
150 West 25th Street, Suite 403
Manhattan, NY 10001
USA
Daniel Rhodes
+1-727-497-7941
https://silentbreach.com
contact@silentbreach.com
150 West 25th Street, Suite 403
Manhattan, NY 10001
USA
Categories