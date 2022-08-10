Loveforce International Tells inRchild “Don’t Break It” but Billy Ray Charles is Damaged
On Friday, August 12th, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles in the Southern Soul and Hip Hop genres and give away a book in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, August 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, August 12th, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One of the two Digital Music Singles will be by Billy Ray Charles. The other will be by inRchild. Loveforce International will give away a book in honor of the two singles.
The single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Damaged.” It is in the Hip Hop genre of music. It has a typical Hip Hop beat and instrumentation. The song is autobiographical. It talks about some of the traumas in Billy Ray Charles’s life and some of the injustices in society that are still traumatizing him today. The song is one of two Hip Hop genre songs by Billy Ray Charles being released this month.
The single by inRchild is entitled “Don’t Break It.” The song is in the Southern Soul genre. It has a fast beat. The instrumentation is not loud and overpowering like in a dance song. It is more like a fast-paced, Easy Listening song with a Soul Music inflection.
To honor the two Digital Music Singles, Loveforce International will give away the E-book version of The Loveforce International Reader Volume 4. The book consists of a sampling of eight different writings in different genres by three different authors. It includes a story about a man struggling to break free of a barbaric custom, random quotes, a humorous short story about a dog under a woman's car, an article about an important, new, British law, an article with proof that the end of the world is not near and a song lyric about love breaking out all over.
“Although the book being given away and the inRchild song are solid in their own right, the big news here is the Billy Ray Charles song,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It is a well-produced Hip Hop song that is a standout for the genre. We are hoping Charles’s peers and the music industry as a whole recognize the song for what it is, a gem of emotion channeled into art,” he continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, August 12th only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, and Qobuz.
