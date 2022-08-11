Hampton University Scholarships to Provide Opportunities for STEM Students Using Amateur Radio
ARDC grant will provide scholarships to four Hampton students for one full academic year and assist with associated costs.
San Diego, CA, August 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hampton University seeks to ensure that African Americans have access to educational opportunities in engineering and technology, as well as to inform the community of significant contributions made to the profession by African Americans and all ethnic minorities. More than 88% of Hampton University undergraduates receive some measure of financial assistance, which is why funding for unrestricted and current-use scholarships is vital to keeping students on track to obtaining a high-quality education.
The $200,000 grant from Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) will provide scholarships to four students for one full academic year and assist with numerous gaps in tuition and associated costs of attending Hampton University. Hampton will introduce its students majoring in STEM related fields to amateur radio and engage them through activities that provide unique hands-on, experience-building opportunities. Additionally, the grant will fund hour-long educational programs highlighting scholars studying STEM topics that will be aired on Hampton’s FM radio station (WHOV 88.1 MHz).
About Hampton University
Hampton University is a comprehensive institution of higher education, dedicated to the promotion of learning, building of character, and preparation of promising students for positions of leadership and service. The mission of the Hampton University's School of Engineering and Technology serves a segment of the U.S. population that has traditionally not had access to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education. The School of Engineering and Technology is committed to serving as a catalyst to recruit and retain talented African American and female students who pursue research careers in materials science and engineering fields. To learn more about Hampton University, go to https://www.hamptonu.edu.
About ARDC
Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) is a California-based foundation with roots in amateur radio and the technology of internet communication. The organization got its start by managing the AMPRNet address space, which is reserved for licensed amateur radio operators worldwide. Additionally, ARDC makes grants to projects and organizations that follow amateur radio’s practice and tradition of technical experimentation in both amateur radio and digital communication science. Such experimentation has led to advances that benefit the general public, including the mobile phone and wireless internet technology. ARDC envisions a world where all such technology is available through open source hardware and software, and where anyone has the ability to innovate upon it. To learn more about ARDC, please visit https://www.ampr.org.
Contact
Amateur Radio Digital Communications
Dan Romanchik, KB6NU
858-477-9903
https://www.ampr.org
Dan Romanchik, KB6NU
858-477-9903
https://www.ampr.org
