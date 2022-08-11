Excavation Contractors in Albany, NY Proud to Announce Launch of New Mobile-Optimized Website

JNR Construction & Excavation Group Inc is excited to announce the launch of its new website. The Albany excavation company has recently partnered with Prospect Genius, an online marketing company, to bring this new site to both home and business owners in the Capital District. The website provides an overview of JNR Construction & Excavation Group Inc’s services, contact information, and recent projects, and has been designed to cater to users on the go.