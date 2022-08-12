Winner of the 32nd International Illustration Contest Announced. Eye-Catching "Under the Water" Illustration Delighted Judges.
On August 10, Celsys announced the results of the 32nd International Illustration Contest, which sought entries on the theme: Under the water.
Shinjuku-ku, Japan, August 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Celsys, developer of illustration, manga, webtoon, and animation app Clip Studio Paint, regularly holds illustration contests for creators worldwide. The 32nd International Illustration Contest opened for submissions on June 21, on the theme of Under the Water, receiving 4,360 entries over the 23-day submission period from across the globe. Entries came from many countries and regions, created with various kinds of digital and traditional media, and using many different apps. There were also a number of entries for the Timelapse Award, which requires contestants to submit a timelapse video showing how their entry was made. The winner of the Grand Prize received US$2,000, while the randomly selected winner of the Timelapse Award received an activation code for Clip Studio Paint PRO.
Winning Entries
Grand Prize
Artist: Zucchini@Ridill
Judges' Comments
This polished work is highly detailed with meticulously drawn lines. We enjoyed carefully looking at each motif. The simple color palette expresses an energetic mood. (Celsys)
Runner-up
Artist: Linda Antonietti
Judges' Comments
This work was dynamically painted and is overwhelmingly powerful. The use of warm colors in the finish is unconventional, yet well put together. (Celsys)
32nd International Illustration Contest winning entries
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/cspcontest32/
CELSYS, Inc.
Celsys continues to support creators to create artistic content with digital technology.
Celsys provides solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through the “Clip Studio Paint” app for illustration, manga, webtoon, and animation production, as well as the “Clip Studio” web service, and the “Clip Studio Reader” e-book solution.
Categories