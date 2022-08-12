Perle Systems Nominated in Funkschau ICT Products of the Year 2022
Vote for IOLAN SCG LWM Secure Console Servers in the Network Infrastructure Category.
Princeton, NJ, August 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The editorial team at Funkschau magazine has launched its readers' choice "ICT Products of the Year" competition for the 14th consecutive year. Products across software, hardware, and services categories, from the most important IT and telecommunications sectors are selected and put to a public vote. Perle Systems is thrilled to announce that the IOLAN SCG LWM Console Server has been nominated in the category "Network Infrastructure."
“Perle is proud to be shortlisted in the ICT Funkschau Awards, recognizing our commitment to delivering quality products through an understanding of customer requirements across a diverse set of environments and industries,” John Feeney ,COO at Perle Systems.
Perle modular IOLAN SCG LWM Secure Console Servers provide LTE, Wi-Fi or Modem Out-of-Band (OOB) access to securely reboot IT-equipment that has crashed or been powered down during network outages. They preserve 24/7 network uptime by establishing secure direct access to the USB, RS232, or Ethernet console management port of critical IT assets such as routers, switches, firewalls, servers, power, storage, and telecom appliances. Disruption and downtime are minimized by providing better visibility of the physical environment and the physical status of equipment. This ensures business continuity through improved uptime and efficiencies.
How to vote
Voting for the ICT Product of the Year 2022 Awards is now open until Sunday, 18th September 2022.
About Funkschau
Funkschau is the cross-media specialist medium for all topics relating to digital transformation. The editorial team offers ICT decision-makers, system houses and ICT resellers valuable business information and background knowledge in the areas of telecommunications and information technology in print editions, special publications, with the website funkschau.de as well as congress and trade fair events.
