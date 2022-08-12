Mars Bank’s Drenchko Appointed to Regional Office
Mars, PA, August 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mark Drenchko, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer at Mars Bank, has been elected group chair of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers’) Group One. The groups within the state are defined by geography and play a significant role in the nominating process, banker education and grassroots efforts of the association. Mr. Drenchko will serve a two-year term, starting July 1, 2022.
As Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking, Mr. Drenchko is responsible for managing the Commercial Banking Team. Mark is a veteran banker, having served in business development and executive management roles for more than 35 years.
PA Bankers has been bringing banks and bankers together for more than 125 years to learn, grow, serve and engage with their peers, communities and lawmakers. The association has built a strong reputation as a leading advocate for pro-banking policies at the state and federal levels, as well as the delivery of quality education, products and services for banks of all sizes and their employees.
Mars Bank is one true community bank focused on combining the products and technology that its customers need while maintaining its focus on long-term customer relationships.
About Mars Bank
Mars Bank is committed to remaining a relationship driven, independent community bank offering competitive, high quality products, services, and needs-based solutions; provided by talented and dedicated professionals who are passionate about delivering an outstanding customer experience in a personal, efficient and friendly manner.
