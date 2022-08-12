Toll Brothers at Heron Lakes Announces Opening of Fully-Decorated Model Home
Berthoud, CO, August 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its fully decorated Boyd model home is now open for tours at its new Toll Brothers at Heron Lakes community in Berthoud. The community will feature 84 homes with magnificent lake and mountain views, resort-style amenities, and an 18-hole championship golf course by TPC Colorado.
“Toll Brothers at Heron Lakes defines what Colorado living is all about,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “We invite prospective home buyers to tour our new Boyd model home and available home sites to experience the incredible home designs and amenities that this beautiful community has to offer.”
The Boyd's inviting covered entry and welcoming extended foyer open onto the spacious great room, and a view of the desirable covered patio beyond. The well-designed kitchen overlooks a bright casual dining area, and is equipped with a large center island with breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and ample pantry.
The Boyd’s beautiful primary bedroom suite is highlighted by dual walk-in closets and a spa-like primary bath with dual-sink vanity, large luxe glass-enclosed shower with seat, and private water closet. The secondary bedroom features a roomy closet and shared full hall bath. Additional highlights include a desirable home office off the foyer, centrally located laundry with linen storage, and ample storage throughout.
The exclusive golf community of Toll Brothers at Heron Lakes offers its homeowners an array of amenities and exhilarating recreation opportunities including hiking, boating, fishing, and much more. The centerpiece of the community is TPC Colorado, an 18-hole championship golf course that is open to members and also allows for public play.
Other features of the new Heron Lakes community include: its central location along the Front Range economic-corridor with easy access to Boulder and Fort Collins; the community clubhouse with resort-style outdoor pool, state-of-the-art workout facility, and a restaurant; three reservoirs boasting 4.5 miles of shoreline and a variety of recreational opportunities including fishing, boating, and paddle boarding; 8.7 miles of trails for hiking and biking including a portion of the Colorado Front Range Trails; and several neighborhood parks and hundreds of acres of passive open space.
Toll Brothers at Heron Lakes, located near Highway 287 and Berthoud Parkway, offers four home designs ranging from 1,874 to 2,600 square feet with first floor primary bedrooms and prices beginning in the $700,000s. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 970-315-1251or visit www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.”
For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
