Foursurance Agency, LLC Joins SAN Group
Previously a single-carrier agency, Foursurance made their transition to an independent insurance agency, effective August 1, 2022.
Hampton, NH, August 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Satellite Agency Network Group, Inc. (SAN), the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, is pleased to announce that Foursurance Agency, LLC of Clifton Park, New York has joined the alliance.
Foursurance is a full-service insurance agency specializing in auto, home, life, business and retirement products. The office is centrally located between Albany and Saratoga Springs in Clifton Park, NY and primarily serves New York’s Capital Region. Previously a single-carrier agency, Foursurance made their transition to an independent insurance agency effective August 1, 2022.
“The Foursurance team is committed to helping clients insure four wheels (auto), four walls (home) and even their lives and businesses without sacrificing service, convenience, or coverage,” says agency owner Don Ferlazzo. “SAN membership will be an important part of our on-going success and the growth of our business. Since joining SAN, Foursurance is now able to offer our clients a wide range of insurance carrier options at competitive pricing, allowing clients to save big on personal and commercial insurance, while protecting what matters most.”
Foursurance will be hosting a Grand Re-Opening Celebration at their office at 1673 Route 9 in Clifton Park, NY on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at noon. The event is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
A Capital Region native, Ferlazzo founded The Ferlazzo Agency in April of 2018 as a single-carrier insurance agency. After four successful years as a captive agent, he expanded the agency by becoming independent, while rebranding as Foursurance. Ferlazzo is an experienced agent licensed in Property & Casualty, Life, Accident and Health insurance with additional Securities licenses (Series 6 and 63).
Ferlazzo is a volunteer with the Humane Society of the United States and the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. He is president of the Ithacappella Alumni Association and former board member of Capital Region Vegan Network.
About Foursurance Agency, LLC
Foursurance is located at 1673 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. To learn more or get in touch, call or text (518) 978-4044, email don@foursurance.com, or visit www.foursurance.com. You can also find Foursurance on Facebook and Twitter.
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 390 members across eight states have access to 45+ insurance companies and write more than $941.8 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.
Foursurance is a full-service insurance agency specializing in auto, home, life, business and retirement products. The office is centrally located between Albany and Saratoga Springs in Clifton Park, NY and primarily serves New York’s Capital Region. Previously a single-carrier agency, Foursurance made their transition to an independent insurance agency effective August 1, 2022.
“The Foursurance team is committed to helping clients insure four wheels (auto), four walls (home) and even their lives and businesses without sacrificing service, convenience, or coverage,” says agency owner Don Ferlazzo. “SAN membership will be an important part of our on-going success and the growth of our business. Since joining SAN, Foursurance is now able to offer our clients a wide range of insurance carrier options at competitive pricing, allowing clients to save big on personal and commercial insurance, while protecting what matters most.”
Foursurance will be hosting a Grand Re-Opening Celebration at their office at 1673 Route 9 in Clifton Park, NY on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at noon. The event is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
A Capital Region native, Ferlazzo founded The Ferlazzo Agency in April of 2018 as a single-carrier insurance agency. After four successful years as a captive agent, he expanded the agency by becoming independent, while rebranding as Foursurance. Ferlazzo is an experienced agent licensed in Property & Casualty, Life, Accident and Health insurance with additional Securities licenses (Series 6 and 63).
Ferlazzo is a volunteer with the Humane Society of the United States and the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. He is president of the Ithacappella Alumni Association and former board member of Capital Region Vegan Network.
About Foursurance Agency, LLC
Foursurance is located at 1673 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. To learn more or get in touch, call or text (518) 978-4044, email don@foursurance.com, or visit www.foursurance.com. You can also find Foursurance on Facebook and Twitter.
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 390 members across eight states have access to 45+ insurance companies and write more than $941.8 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.
Contact
SAN GroupContact
Shanna Brien
603-601-1242
sangroup.com
Shanna Brien
603-601-1242
sangroup.com
Categories