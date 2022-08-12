Local Group to Bring Oaxacan Cultural Event to Austin
Austin, TX, August 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Local dance group Ballet Folklorico de Austin will present its 2022 Guelaguetza event on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Zilker Hillside Theater in Austin. The Group announced today that the event will be free and open to the public.
The term Guelaguetza originates from the Zapotec language and means “offering”, which reflects the culture of exchanging goods during the pre-Hispanic era in Mexico. Food, rites and dances were offered to various deities and has evolved into an annual tradition since. Today the Guelaguetza is one of Mexico’s biggest celebrations, taking place every year in the State of Oaxaca. The celebration features traditional costumes, dancing, artisanal crafts and native foods.
Guelaguetza Austin will feature a live orchestra and traditional Oaxacan dances performed by Ballet Folklorico de Austin. Edgar Yepez, the Group’s creative director and Oaxaca native said the Guelaguetza will bring a piece of Mexico to Austin.
“This is an opportunity for all people to feel and experience the rich traditions of Oaxaca and Mexican folklore right here in Austin,” said Yepez. “Attendees will be able to enjoy an evening full of joy, live music, dancers embracing their culture, and original costumes purchased directly from artisans in Mexico.”
The event is set to start at 7 p.m. and Ballet Folklorico de Austin invites people of all ages to attend.
