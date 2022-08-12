Brand New Release from Higher Ground Books & Media and Author, Stephen Shepherd
Springfield, OH, August 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Kindle and for Paperback Pre-Order in the Higher Ground Books & Media Shop.
"Losing the Sound of Your Own Stride explains through essays why people are not able to discern the spiritual nature of their own walk with God. Many people have lost the sound of why God put them here to walk the earth. Instead of striding towards God and His ways, many people are walking away from Him because they do not hear the sound of God’s moral direction for them. Therefore, Losing the Sound of Your Own Stride is about how to find your own moral obligation to walk with God. Concepts like faith, the Bible, salvation, and Jesus’ mission are discussed so that those people seeking to return to Jesus can find Him." - Stephen Shepherd
Stephen Shepherd earned his BA and MA degrees in English from Northern Michigan University and his MFA in creative writing from the Vermont College of Fine Arts. When time allows, he also takes American Literature courses from Harvard University. His latest two books, The Chronicles of a Spiritual Journey (2019) and Eyes of Understanding (2021) were published by Higher Ground Books and Media. Other previously published books include a novella, The Last Chord Concert (2020); God: The Power Source of Everything (2018), and a fiction collection Stories at the Edge (2019). Mr. Shepherd was a former voting member of the Recording Academy (Grammys) based on his songwriting of 68 songs recorded on 6 CDs. His two most recent albums Escape Is Not a Place and Livin on Borrowed Time both rose to #1 on the US Roots Music Chart. In addition, Mr. Shepherd has charted Top Ten Hits in France, Belgium, Poland, Ireland, Australia, Austria, and Italy. Currently, he lives in Burlington, Iowa with his wife Janet.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
