Shoplooks Named US Partnership Awards 2022 Finalist
Los Angeles, CA, August 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Shoplooks, a leading performance-based influencer marketing platform, has been shortlisted for the US Partnership Awards 2022. Its campaign with luxury department store brand Neiman Marcus has been shortlisted in the Best Full-Funnel Influencer Campaign. The category recognizes campaigns that make the best use of online creators to deliver on brand goals, from spreading awareness to action and sales.
The US Partnership Awards was created to recognize brands, affiliate networks, publishers, creators, agencies, and SaaS or technologies behind outstanding results-based affiliate, performance, and brand and influencer marketing partners. Co-hosted by PerformanceIN, the first edition of the event will be held on the 7th of September 2022 at the Sony Hall in New York City to recognize the very best in partnership marketing and celebrate innovation, creativity, and success within the industry.
Award categories fall under Partner Marketing, Performance Marketing, and Influencer Partnerships. Alongside, Shoplooks and Neiman Marcus, the two other finalists for Best Full-Funnel Influencer Campaign are gen.video, Awin, and HP (Omen & Victus Gaming Laptops); and ShopStyle Collective, Rakuten Advertising, and Saks (Unlocking Influencers to Build a Brand).
“It’s an honor and a privilege for us to have been included in the list of award nominees for the first-ever Partnership Awards. Shoplooks worked hard with the Neiman Marcus team on a campaign that leveraged the power of content creators across all stages of the buyer journey. We are immensely proud of the campaign results and we are glad to have been given the opportunity to share this with our esteemed industry peers,” said Susie Zhou, Head of Shoplooks.
The Partnership Awards will be judged by the brightest and most highly respected thought leaders including Digital Voices CEO Jenny Quigley-Jones and shopDisney.com Affiliate Marketing Head Zahra Bidar-Hernandez. They will be joined by Boaz Ariely, SVP of Performance Marketing at IL MAKIAGE, and Foot Locker Senior Manager of Affiliate Marketing Heidi Rumpf. The panel of judges will also feature major players from the agency side including individuals from dentsu, Riddle and Bloom, and Taimi.
The winners in the various announced categories will be announced during the awards ceremony. The full list of categories and nominees can be found at the official website: https://partnershipawards.com/shortlist.
About Shoplooks
Shoplooks is a performance-based influencer marketing platform empowering creators to turn original content into a monetization vehicle and enabling brands to build scalable influencer campaigns with industry-leading ROI.
For more information visit www.shoplooks.com.
