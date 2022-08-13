Starpoint Screening Announces Integration with Tenstreet Inc. for Motor Vehicle Driving Records and Background Screening Reports
The integration allows shared clients the ability to access Starpoint Screening’s FCRA compliant, easy to read background screening reports through their Tenstreet driver qualification and management account.
Pensacola, FL, August 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Starpoint Screening, an industry leader in providing risk management and compliance solutions to the trucking and transportation industry, announced an integration with Tenstreet Inc.’s driver management services.
The integration allows shared clients the ability to access Starpoint Screening’s FCRA compliant, easy to read background screening reports through their Tenstreet driver qualification and management account.
Users can easily access Starpoint Screening’s: Motor Vehicle Driving Records for all States, Nationwide Criminal Background Search, Commercial Drivers License Information System (CDLIS) Reports
“It’s a great opportunity for Starpoint Screening to be available to clients of Tenstreet, which is a best-in-class driver management system,” said Kelly Gontarski, President of Starpoint Screening. “Clients can now enjoy both the power and efficiency of Tenstreet’s system while accessing Starpoint Screening’s FCRA compliant risk management data. This integration really creates a wonderful one stop shop for both our users.”
About Tenstreet Inc. Tenstreet’s platform connects carriers and drivers, making it easier to fill trucks while staying compliant. They help thousands of motor carriers and private fleets to market, recruit, onboard, manage, and retain drivers. Since 2006, millions of drivers have used Tenstreet’s platform to quickly and securely apply for their next job.
About Starpoint Screening Starpoint Screening is an FCRA compliant information services provider dedicated to the applicant screening needs of the trucking and transportation industry as well as general employers. Our user friendly, easy to read reports are compiled from the most extensive databases with in-depth oversite of state and federal legal compliance.
