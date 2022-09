How to Become an Author: Write with Purpose Local Publishing Company to Highlight Their Published Authors

Hartford, CT, September 08, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Learn how to become an Author and meet up to 20+ authors from all over the country.About this eventOn September 21, Publish Your Purpose invites the general public to attend How to Become an Author | Write with Purpose. This will explore the difficult, but rewarding, adventure that is writing a book and getting it published.The public will have the opportunity to meet and speak with over 20+ published authors & aspiring authors from all over the country. And they will also have the opportunity to meet with the Publish Your Purpose (PYP) team, a local CT-based publishing company.How to Become an Author | Write with Purpose event was designed with writers in mind. A writer might consider attending if they:- Are a thought leader and an expert in their industry looking to go further.- Considered writing a book, but don't know where to start.- Already wrote a draft and want to learn more about publishing.- Started writing a book but don't know the next step.- Already published a book but are struggling to make something of it.At the How to Become an Author | Write with Purpose event, the writers will learn:- A better understanding of what it takes to publish a book.- How to make a book a powerful and profitable part of their brand.- The ins and the outs of the writing process.- What the next step is for their book.This event was built to help you with a writer's needs, no matter what those needs are. While snacking and networking with other innovators and leaders, writers will get a chance to hear from published authors and experienced publishing industry professionals.They can meet:- Experts in the publishing field.- Experts in fields like speaking, diversity & inclusion, consulting, caregiving, and more.- Authors that know how difficult it is to take the words in their head and put them on paper.The featured local Connecticut authors for the evening include:Cathi Nelson - Photo Organizing Made EasyEileen Scully - In the Company of MenBeth Bolton - For The Love of CakeJennifer Rosado - My Alternate UniverseAngella Watkis-Francis - The Power of Marrsingj.e. Rome - Tapped, Yet UnrootedTricia Hynacinth - The Colours I AmAngela Silva Mendes - Getting There By Being HereAuthors coming from across the United States include:Betsy Cerulo - Shake It Off Leadership (Baltimore, MD)Lisa Wise - Self-Elected (Washington, DC)Cynthia Changyit Levin - From Changing Diapers to Changing the World (St. Louis, MO)Max Masure - You (Don't) Suck (New York, NY)Ryan Joseph Allen - My Drug Dealer Brought Me to God (Cincinatti, OH)Fiona Dawson - Are Bisexuals Just Greedy? (Austin, TX)Katie Wood - A Simple Seed of Growth, Gratitude & Giggles (Cape Cod, MA)Rhonda Chadwick - Secrets from the Stacks (Providence, RI)Aspiring authors (those who are actively writing their books) include:Chris DavisMonica LeggettKim FleckWith so many authors present, there will be no shortage of stories and a diversity of answers to any questions someone may have.To learn more about Publish Your Purpose, please visit PublishYourPurpose.com.