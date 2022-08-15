Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Archangels on Earth" by Alvaro Bruno Pedro
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Archangels on Earth – a fully-illustrated religious fantasy by Alvaro Bruno Pedro.
The story in this book tells of a great battle that started in heaven and ended on Earth.
Pitched warfare involves God, Archangels, The Devil, Giant Monsters, Humans, Half-humans, Animals and a supporting cast.
The reader is invited to travel on this epic fantasy journey and return feeling great about life.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (108 pages)
Dimensions 21.59 x 0.66 x 27.94 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943896 / 9781800943957
Kindle eBook ASIN B0B8VQ3NP3
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/AOE
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
