The Craft Beverage Expo and Distribution Conference (CBE) is Heading to Pittsburgh in 2023
Pittsburgh, PA, August 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CBE is partnering with VisitPITTSBURGH to showcase the craft beverage industry in a week-long experience.
Craft is all about community and collaboration and in that spirit Craft Beverage Expo and Distribution Conference (CBE) and VisitPITTSBURGH have announced their partnership to bring a weeklong experience to the city. The week will be anchored by the 10th Annual Craft Beverage Expo and Distribution Conference along with the Women in Craft Forum scheduled to take place March 29-31 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
Relocation of the event brings it into proximity to a large variety of craft beverage producers including beer, wine, spirits and cideries. According to the Brewers Association, Pennsylvania ranks second in number of craft breweries with a total of 486. In addition, Pennsylvania is home to over 300 wineries placing them firth in the nation for wine production. The craft spirits industry in Pennsylvania is also thriving and strengthened by history. The American Craft Spirits Association ranks Pennsylvania fifth in number of craft distillers with 117.
The partnership with VisitPITTSBURGH will allow CBE to access additional marketing resources, build a stronger presence in the city, leverage local relationships, and work closely with community leaders.
“We are thrilled to bring CBE to Pittsburgh,” said Kellie Shevlin, Executive Director, Craft Beverage Expo and Distribution Conference. “This is the first time CBE has actively partnered with a city to bring a new experience to both our exhibitors and attendees. Our participants will be able to experience not only the very best of Pittsburgh, but the very best of the craft beverage industry.”
“Pittsburgh is brimming with craft beverage possibilities, and we are excited to offer those experiences to visitors,” said Jerad Bachar, VisitPITTSBURGH President & CEO. “From a welcome reception pouring the best of Allegheny County craft beverages to local restaurants featuring food and craft beverage pairings to tours of breweries and distillers, Pittsburgh is ready to demonstrate why our region is a craft beverage destination.”
About the Craft Beverage Expo (CBE) and Distribution Conference: CBE is the leading trade exposition and conference for the entire craft beverage industry, with the primary goal of bringing various vertical beverage markets together to exchange ideas and foster a community of collaboration based on common goals. Whether it is beer, wine, spirits, mead, or cider, Craft Beverage Expo and Distribution Conference focuses on small-batch beverages and the issues that producers face, from finding the right technology and equipment for their operations to getting their beverages onto stores’ shelves. For more information, visit craftbeverageexpo.com.
About Women in Craft Forum:
CBE’s Women in Craft Forum focuses on topics unique to women in the craft beverage industry. Whether you are in wine, beer, spirits, cider, mead or non-alcoholic beverages, this forum will set you up for success with tailored insight and strategies to push you to the next level in your career. For more information, visit craftbeverageexpo.com/women-in-craft
About VisitPITTSBURGH: VisitPITTSBURGH is the official tourism marketing and promotion agency of the Pittsburgh region. The organization is dedicated to generating business events, sports events and leisure travel. For more information, visit visitpittsburgh.com
