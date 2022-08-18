Women in Gaming and Esports Leaders Femme Gaming to Appear at Fan Expo Canada 2022
Femme Gaming, a women-led gaming and esports organization dedicated to empowering female gamers is attending Fan Expo Canada in a big way from August 25 - 28.
Toronto, Canada, August 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fan Expo Canada, one of the most highly anticipated four-day pop culture events of the season, will feature the women in gaming and esports leaders Femme Gaming at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from August 25 - 28.
Gaming fans can look forward to Femme’s iconic live Ladies Power Hour featuring an influential all-women panel to discuss the Fandom of Cosplay as well as a discussion of Safety in Gaming 101 for Parents and Kids hosted on the main stage.
Aside from these main events, Femme Gaming will have a central presence in the Expo’s main Community Area with an enormous booth filled with a 20-console game zone for fans to free play their favorite games, the highly-coveted Femme Gaming Lounge and an opportunity to meet and greet the founders of the organization.
“We are so excited and honored to have been invited to Fan Expo to help bring representation to Women in gaming and esports,” says Jessica Medeiros, the founder of Femme Gaming. “It’s companies like Fan Expo that are really setting the stage for future generations by recognizing a lack of representation for women throughout this entire industry.”
Tickets for the event are on sale now.
Through its bold leadership and innovation, Femme Gaming is transforming the gaming industry. With their mission of empowering the female gamer, Femme Gaming seeks to identify and highlight elite female and LGBTQ+ talent to bring fair representation to the industry. Since its inception in 2020, Femme Gaming has created a safe space and community for thousands of marginalized gamers worldwide and continue to make strides for women and marginalized genders in the industry every day.
Contact
Kristin Gillespie
631-710-0757
femmegaming.gg
