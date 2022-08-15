Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Wild!: The Misadventures of a Wildlife Gardener" by David Garner
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About Wild! : The Misadventures of a Wildlife Gardener:
Wild! recounts the highs, lows and numerous mysteries of a year in a Norfolk wildlife garden, plus some excursions into gardens past.
Encompassing everything from fungi to frogs and titmice to trees, this book illustrates how wildlife responds to sympathetic gardening, thereby making an invaluable contribution to our environment.
A lifetime observer of the natural world, the author takes the reader on a wonderfully relaxing journey through Nature’s seasons with insight and self-deprecatory humour, while admitting a rare capacity for misadventure.
This illustrated book is written to be enjoyed by anyone with an interest in the extraordinary diversity of garden wildlife.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (236 pages)
Dimensions 12.85 x 1.37 x 19.84 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943643
Kindle eBook ASIN B0B7V1V8XC
Amazon URL: https://getbook.at/WILD
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
