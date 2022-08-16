Homecoming Excitement Comes to Husson University Early This Year

Homecoming at Husson University is an excitement-filled event for alumni, friends and current students. This year, the celebration runs from Sept. 9 through Sept. 10, 2022. The football game will pit Husson University against rival Plymouth State. Dr. Robert Clark, President of Husson University said, “This is a terrific opportunity for graduates to reconnect with friends they haven’t seen in years."