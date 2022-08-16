Homecoming Excitement Comes to Husson University Early This Year
Homecoming at Husson University is an excitement-filled event for alumni, friends and current students. This year, the celebration runs from Sept. 9 through Sept. 10, 2022. The football game will pit Husson University against rival Plymouth State. Dr. Robert Clark, President of Husson University said, “This is a terrific opportunity for graduates to reconnect with friends they haven’t seen in years."
Bangor, ME, August 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Homecoming Weekend is an excitement-filled event for alumni, friends and current students. This year, the celebration at Husson University runs from Friday, September 9 through Saturday, September 10, 2022. The featured football game will pit Husson University against rival Plymouth State.
The weekend kicks off on Friday, September 9, 2022 with the Alumni Hall of Fame Ceremony & Reception in the Gracie Theatre at 4 p.m. Each year, Husson recognizes several special individuals who have brought distinction to themselves and their alma mater through their devotion to education, professionalism and service.
Homecoming weekend resumes on Saturday, September 10, 2022 with four different activities that all start at 10 a.m.
The Alumni and Friends tent will be open to all Husson University students and graduates from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. A cornhole tournament will take place outside of the Alumni and Friends tent prior to the football game.
Homecoming attendees can also participate in a rousing game of “Where’s Baldwin?” between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Participants start by picking up a card at the Alumni & Friends tent. They then explore the campus and record places they’ve visited.
Tailgating for the football game begins at 10 a.m. in the parking lots for the O’Keefe Softball Field, adjacent to the Winkin Sports Complex. If you love barbecue, this is the place to be.
If barbecue isn’t your thing, you can enjoy an “all-you-can-eat” brunch at the Dickerman Dining Center (DDC). Open from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., the DDC is located between Carlisle Hall, Peabody Hall and Bell Hall.
Kickoff for the football game between the Husson Eagles and the panthers of Plymouth State begins at 12 p.m. (noon) at the Winkin Sports Complex. During halftime, a silent auction will be held to support Husson’s track & field teams. At that time, members of the campus community and visitors can also enjoy some complimentary doughboys (also known as fried dough) under the Alumni & Friends tent.
Following the football game, from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Husson University’s Alumni and Friends will be hosting a pre-show reception in the Alumni Lounge, next to the Gracie Theatre’s lobby entrance.
At 7:30 p.m., the Gracie Theatre will feature a performance by Comedian Ray Harrington. This Husson graduate has performed on Conan, Hulu, ABC, FOX, TBS, and SBS Australia.
Registration information for Homecoming events can be found at https://www.husson.edu/alumni/homecoming.
The weekend kicks off on Friday, September 9, 2022 with the Alumni Hall of Fame Ceremony & Reception in the Gracie Theatre at 4 p.m. Each year, Husson recognizes several special individuals who have brought distinction to themselves and their alma mater through their devotion to education, professionalism and service.
Homecoming weekend resumes on Saturday, September 10, 2022 with four different activities that all start at 10 a.m.
The Alumni and Friends tent will be open to all Husson University students and graduates from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. A cornhole tournament will take place outside of the Alumni and Friends tent prior to the football game.
Homecoming attendees can also participate in a rousing game of “Where’s Baldwin?” between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Participants start by picking up a card at the Alumni & Friends tent. They then explore the campus and record places they’ve visited.
Tailgating for the football game begins at 10 a.m. in the parking lots for the O’Keefe Softball Field, adjacent to the Winkin Sports Complex. If you love barbecue, this is the place to be.
If barbecue isn’t your thing, you can enjoy an “all-you-can-eat” brunch at the Dickerman Dining Center (DDC). Open from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., the DDC is located between Carlisle Hall, Peabody Hall and Bell Hall.
Kickoff for the football game between the Husson Eagles and the panthers of Plymouth State begins at 12 p.m. (noon) at the Winkin Sports Complex. During halftime, a silent auction will be held to support Husson’s track & field teams. At that time, members of the campus community and visitors can also enjoy some complimentary doughboys (also known as fried dough) under the Alumni & Friends tent.
Following the football game, from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Husson University’s Alumni and Friends will be hosting a pre-show reception in the Alumni Lounge, next to the Gracie Theatre’s lobby entrance.
At 7:30 p.m., the Gracie Theatre will feature a performance by Comedian Ray Harrington. This Husson graduate has performed on Conan, Hulu, ABC, FOX, TBS, and SBS Australia.
Registration information for Homecoming events can be found at https://www.husson.edu/alumni/homecoming.
Contact
Husson UniversityContact
Eric B. Gordon
(207) 992-4925
https://www.husson.edu
Cell: (207) 649-4647
Eric B. Gordon
(207) 992-4925
https://www.husson.edu
Cell: (207) 649-4647
Categories