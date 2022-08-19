CEO of Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Defense Lawyers, Daniel Vaswani, Releases YouTube Video About the California Weaving and Straddling Law
Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers is a California criminal defense and DUI defense law firm (www.virtuosolaw.com), releases a YouTube video to discuss the California Weaving Law (video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USxUKrCyHSQ).
Hayward, CA, August 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- California Criminal and DUI Defense Law Firm, Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers (www.virtuosolaw.com), offers their experience with the California Weaving and Straddling law. The firm regularly releases informative YouTube videos regarding criminal laws in California.
In a recent video, Mr. Vaswani discusses the California Weaving law, Vehicle Code 21658. Weaving is seen to be potentially dangerous because often when drivers cross many lanes they are not necessarily paying attention to moving traffic, which can eventually result in a collision. Attorney Daniel Vaswani states that an officer can cite a driver for this violation when they believe the lane changes made were too numerous and dangerous.
“The California Weaving law is important because the violation can have a point impact on insurance which can cause it to be very expensive along with other significant fines,” says Daniel Vaswani.
With penalties towards ones driving record, one may look to hire an attorney.
To learn more about traffic offenses, please check out Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers’ traffic offenses webpage at: https://www.virtuosolaw.com/traffic-offenses/.
Contact
Christopher Barraca
833-666-5245
https://www.virtuosolaw.com
