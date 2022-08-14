Fission Labs Partners with Databricks to Drive Business Value with the Lakehouse Platform
Sunnyvale, CA, August 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Services built on Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform to provide answers to big data problems, clean and automated data pipelines for analytics and machine learning.
Fission Labs, an innovation accelerator, today announced they have partnered with Databricks, the data and AI company, to drive business value by unifying data and artificial intelligence (AI). The announcement provides inherent value by addressing the gaps in collaboration, analytic workflows, and Big Data infrastructure.
Fission Labs is committed to providing customers with state-of-the-art data engineering services with a focus on quality, efficiency, and turnaround time. As a result of the partnership, enterprise organizations will realize advanced techniques like data visualization and machine learning to help them make better decisions, create dynamic reports, and improve overall business performance. Fission Labs recent collaboration with one of its enterprise client in the business of serving HRMS & labor analytics solutions is a perfect example of how partnering with Databricks would benefit businesses.
“At our organization, we’re focused on building the world’s only Quantum Labor Analysis platform to optimize human economies in real-time for companies, communities, and countries. This requires an intuitive approach that allows combining real-time, geo-located, and time-stamped labor market data with deep workforce intelligence. The combination of Fission Labs and Databricks enables this.” -CTO, HRMS & Labor Analytics Platform
“With Fission Labs newly formed partnership with Databricks, we now have a vital cog in our data engineering services wheel. With Databricks advanced techniques in data analytics and machine learning, we look forward to helping our clients make better and informed decisions and improve their overall business performance." - Eswar Lingam, CEO & Co-Founder of Fission Labs Inc.
About Databricks Lakehouse Platform
Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform helps organizations accelerate innovation by unifying data teams with an open, scalable platform for all of their data-driven use cases. From streaming analytics and AI to business intelligence (BI), Databricks provides a modern lakehouse architecture that unifies data engineering, data science, machine learning and analytics within a single collaborative platform.
About Fission Labs
Fission Labs is a digital product development & services company delivering high-end solutions primarily in the areas of highly scalable cloud applications and analytics for large sets of data.
Visit www.fissionlabs.com for more information.
Media Contact:
Name: Mohit Singh
E: mohit.singh@fissionlabs.com
