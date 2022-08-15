eBlu Solutions Announces New Feature Release
New eBlu Solutions software features help specialty healthcare practices verify patient benefits with improved user experience.
Louisville, KY, August 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- eBlu Solutions, a digital health leader in the prior authorization space, is pleased to announce updates to their benefits investigation software to assist specialty practices in verifying benefits.
The improvements focus on enhancements to the system’s previously known “BI Batching” feature, now called “Batch Management.” “We’re so proud to be the type of business that really listens to our end-users and takes steps to close the critical feedback loop," said Justin Tindle, Director of Software Development at eBlu Solutions. “Our goal is to be a tool they love to use because it makes their lives easier and makes it easier to assist their patients in getting to treatment faster.”
New features include:
-The calendar view has been updated to a new grid view called "Batch Management"
- New filtering features
-Drag and drop features for batch file uploads
-Button and hyperlink updates
For more information about eBlu Solutions and the new Batch Management features, please review the latest release notes in the eBlu Solutions knowledge base.
About eBlu Solutions
eBlu Solutions provides a secure single-portal software platform for electronic prior authorization and benefits verification in the infusion-based specialty medication space. eBlu Solutions aims to streamline the fragmented nature of the approval process for specialty medication treatments, and currently supports a variety of specialties including rheumatology, neurology, gastroenterology, and allergy & asthma.
Contact
Lori Wood
502-702-0402
https://www.eblusolutions.com
