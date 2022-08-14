Lanigan Ryan is Pleased to Announce Firm Promotions
Gaithersburg, MD, August 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- It is with great pride and enthusiasm that Lanigan Ryan announces the promotion of Evie Schuhmacher to senior, Athena Huddle to senior accountant, Jeremiah Griesemer to in-charge accountant, and Kevin Meredith to in-charge accountant.
Evie Schuhmacher, a member of their outsourced accounting team, has provided valuable leadership and support for clients, working hand in hand with them to provide services, such as bookkeeping, payroll, monthly financial reporting, developing tax returns, and streamlining the financial processes of their businesses. This month she is promoted to senior to acknowledge her increasing responsibility within the department and the care that she shows Lanigan Ryan clients, as well as team members that she trains.
Athena Huddle's ability to collaborate and connect with clients and team members has been a strength that she has showcased whether working to help clients with business income tax preparations or supporting team members with tax preparation training as well as offering tips and advice to aid in their development and growth. Athena's work has not gone unnoticed, as she is now promoted to senior accountant to recognize her contribution to the firm and its success.
Jeremiah Griesemer and Kevin Meredith have become invaluable contributors to the review and audit process, consistently providing excellent and reliable work - preparing workpapers for attestation engagements, as well as working to complete individual and corporate tax returns; on all engagements they ensure that all information and data is precise. They've shown great consideration and care throughout their work and in the training of other staff members, and their promotions to in-charge accountant recognizes their effort.
About Lanigan Ryan
Lanigan Ryan is an accounting and consulting firm committed to delivering customized solutions, held to the highest standard of excellence, for privately held businesses. Services we offer include audit and assurance services, business consulting, business and nonprofit tax, succession planning, outsourced accounting, and growth and development strategies.
In 2022, Lanigan Ryan was again named the American Subcontractors Association of Metro Washington's Service Member of the Year which marks the fifth ASA award for the firm. Lanigan Ryan has also been named one of Inside Public Accounting's Top 400 Firm in 2021 and 2022, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work for by Accounting Today for 9 years
Evie Schuhmacher, a member of their outsourced accounting team, has provided valuable leadership and support for clients, working hand in hand with them to provide services, such as bookkeeping, payroll, monthly financial reporting, developing tax returns, and streamlining the financial processes of their businesses. This month she is promoted to senior to acknowledge her increasing responsibility within the department and the care that she shows Lanigan Ryan clients, as well as team members that she trains.
Athena Huddle's ability to collaborate and connect with clients and team members has been a strength that she has showcased whether working to help clients with business income tax preparations or supporting team members with tax preparation training as well as offering tips and advice to aid in their development and growth. Athena's work has not gone unnoticed, as she is now promoted to senior accountant to recognize her contribution to the firm and its success.
Jeremiah Griesemer and Kevin Meredith have become invaluable contributors to the review and audit process, consistently providing excellent and reliable work - preparing workpapers for attestation engagements, as well as working to complete individual and corporate tax returns; on all engagements they ensure that all information and data is precise. They've shown great consideration and care throughout their work and in the training of other staff members, and their promotions to in-charge accountant recognizes their effort.
About Lanigan Ryan
Lanigan Ryan is an accounting and consulting firm committed to delivering customized solutions, held to the highest standard of excellence, for privately held businesses. Services we offer include audit and assurance services, business consulting, business and nonprofit tax, succession planning, outsourced accounting, and growth and development strategies.
In 2022, Lanigan Ryan was again named the American Subcontractors Association of Metro Washington's Service Member of the Year which marks the fifth ASA award for the firm. Lanigan Ryan has also been named one of Inside Public Accounting's Top 400 Firm in 2021 and 2022, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work for by Accounting Today for 9 years
Contact
Lanigan Ryan, P.C.Contact
Onesimus Asante
301-258-8900
https://laniganryan.com
Onesimus Asante
301-258-8900
https://laniganryan.com
Categories