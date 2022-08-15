Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Another 101 Black Inventors and their Inventions" by Joy James
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Another 101 Black Inventors and their Inventions" – an educational children’s book by Joy James colour-illustrated by Irine Parvin.
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About Another 101 Black Inventors and their Inventions
Following on from 101 Black Inventors and their Inventions, come and meet another 101 of the world's greatest Black inventors ranging from superb scientists to incredible innovators to exciting entrepreneurs who have changed the face of technology and design. Another 101 Black Inventors and their Inventions introduces you to more groundbreaking historical and modern-day Black inventors.
This beautifully illustrated book will take you on a journey to discover the lives of these inspirational inventors and how they came to impact the world with their unique ideas. From Henry Thomas Sampson's rocket fuels that powered and launched satellites to Gladys Mae Brown West whose work led to the development of the Global Positioning System (GPS), read and be amazed at just how much these real-life superheroes achieved in the face of adversity and, at times, discrimination paving the way for future generations.
Another 101 Black Inventors and their Inventions is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 226 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800943438
Dimensions: 16.99 x 1.22 x 24.41 cm
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/A101
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About the Author
Joy James lives in London, UK with her family. She works at a university and writes non-fiction children’s books to help educate and inform curious, young minds.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency established to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories