Red Eye Louie's Announces Launch of Tequila Plata
All that glitters is not gold, and Tequila Plata proves that!
Brimingham, AL, August 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- All that glitters is not gold, and Tequila Plata proves that! Red Eye Louie’s, Inc. has launched their Tequila Plata to help Tequila enthusiasts enjoy the last half of summer.
After their previous spirit releases of Vodquila, Rumquila, and Whisquila took package stores across the nation by storm, Red Eye Louie’s decided to let the other half of their blended beverages shine, and so, Tequila Plata was created. Tequila Plata is made from 100% pure blue agave plants. It is double distilled, chill treated, and oxygenated for ultra-smoothness. Volcanic water is used in making Tequila Plata and is filtered with a reverse osmosis process to get the unique profile for an award-winning taste.
“We are very excited about our new product launch for those that appreciate a smooth drink,” said Chander Arora, CEO and founder of Red Eye Louie’s. “Our Tequila Plata is a game-changer whether you’re sipping, taking shots, or mixing up a ranch water.”
Tequila Plata is currently only available for purchase at select package stores in Texas, Maryland, and the D.C. area for a price of $39.99 per bottle, with plans to expand nationally.
Red Eye Louie’s is an alcoholic beverage company that provides adults 21+ a unique drinking experience. They proudly present their other products, Vodquila, Rumquila, and Whisquila to beverage stores across the nation. Red Eye Louie’s is headquartered in Birmingham, AL, and has been in business since 2012.
