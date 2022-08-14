ClinicalPURSUIT is Transforming Clinical Research by Offering Powerful Data Capture Tools That Streamline Operations
The leading EDC technology provider is helping those involved in clinical research with powerful data capture tools that promote productivity and efficiency.
Clayton, MO, August 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Data collection is integral to the success of clinical trials and research. Organizations and others involved in the process are always looking for quality tools, equipment, and technology that can help them streamline their operations through robust and powerful data capture. In the past, researchers resorted to pen-and-paper methods in collecting and recording data which increased the whole clinical trial process.
Recent technological advancements have changed the clinical trial landscape. The introduction of Electronic Data Capture (EDC) systems has completely transformed the way clinical researchers capture and use data in their trials. According to recent statistics, the EDC market is growing steadily, and major players such as ClinicalPURSUIT aim to provide quality technology that aids the entire clinical trial process.
ClinicalPURSUIT is an industry leader that has been operating since 1998. The Missouri-based organization specializes in cutting-edge clinical research technology that helps researchers in clinical trial settings. Their technology and software solutions include clinical trial data management software, clinical electronic data capture software, electronic patient-reported outcome software, and drug supply management solutions.
The company is growing by leaps and bounds by providing quality software solutions for clinical trials. The unwavering commitment to quality and technological advancement is helping ClinicalPURSUIT become the go-to-market leader in the field of EDC software and technology.
Speaking about their services, a company representative said, “We realized that there was a huge technological gap in the field of clinical research and trials. Our products and services aim to eliminate that gap. We provide organizations and others involved in clinical research with cutting-edge technology that helps in powerful data capture and streamlines operations.
ClinicalPURSUIT has a singular goal to expedite clinical trials. Our platform assists researchers with electronic data capture and clinical trial data management. Researchers can use our platform to analyze data quickly at cost-effective prices.”
The company is known to work closely with its clients to develop effective solutions. Their medical profession is unparalleled, and they continue to transform the industry with their state-of-the-art technology. ClinicalPURSUIT is currently offering a free demo of its state-of-the-art platform.Those interested in upgrading their EDC and Data Management Software and Systems can contact the company via the information provided below.
About ClinicalPURSUIT
ClinicalPURSUIT has been operating since 1998. The company has acquired a reputation for providing effective and state-of-the-art clinical trial data management solutions to CROs, sponsors, organizations, and researchers. As a result, ClinicalPURSUIT has become an industry leader with a stellar record.
Their products and services offer the latest technological advancements, providing better features that improve clinical trial management, data management, and patient experience. ClinicalPURSUIT differs from other traditional patient registry solutions in the industry due to their web-based and custom-tailored products and services.
Contact
Jim Harris
877-791-4367
https://clinicalpursuit.com
