Two Toll Brothers Model Homes to be Featured in Denver's 2022 Parade of Homes
Superior, CO, August 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced it will be a featured builder in the 2022 Denver Parade of Homes taking place Aug. 11-28. The two Toll Brothers professionally decorated and fully furnished model homes included in the Parade of Homes are the Mayfair home design at the Edge at Downtown Superior community and the Bross home design at Allison Ranch in Parker.
The Mayfair's welcoming stepped porch and inviting foyer open immediately onto the spacious living room, beautiful dining room, and views to the desirable large patio. The well-designed kitchen is complete with a large center island with breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and roomy pantry.
The Mayfair’s primary bedroom suite is highlighted by a palatial walk-in closet and spa-like primary bath with dual vanities, large luxe shower with seat, linen storage, and private water closet. Central to a generous loft, secondary bedrooms feature ample closets, one with private bath, two with shared hall bath with separate vanity area.
The Bross' covered porch and impressive two-story foyer open onto the dining room, expansive two-story great room, and views of the desirable covered patio beyond. The well-equipped kitchen overlooks a bright casual dining area, and is enhanced by a large center island with breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and ample walk-in pantry.
The Bross’ primary bedroom suite is highlighted by a massive walk-in closet and deluxe primary bath with dual vanities, large soaking tub, luxe glass-enclosed shower with seat, linen storage, and private water closet. Central to a generous loft, secondary bedrooms feature sizable closets, two with shared bath with separate dual-sink vanity areas, one with shared full hall bath.
The Annual Parade of Homes, produced by the Home Builders of Metro Denver, is free and open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between Aug. 11 and Aug. 28. Homes can also be toured virtually at https://paradeofhomesdenver.com/.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.”
Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
