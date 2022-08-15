Conch Shell International Film Fest Announce Special Screening of "With Wonder" - a Love Letter to God from the BPOC LGBTQI+ Community
New York, NY, August 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The 2nd Annual Conch Shell International Film Fest (CSIFF2022) is thrilled to announce the special screening of feature film “With Wonder” directed by Canadian Jamaican/Trinidadian filmmaker Sharon Lewis (followed by a filmmaker chat led by award winning Canadian Trinidadian actress Melanie Nicholls-King). The screening will take place on Saturday August 27, 2022 at 4pm EST as part of CSIFF’s online festival on Filmocracy.com (CSIFF2022 Industry Sponsor).
CSIFF Festival Dates: Friday August 26, 2022 - Sunday August 28, 2022
Time: On-demand films- 24 hours;
For other fest events see website for details www.conchshelliff.com
Location: Online https://festival.filmocracy.com/conchshelliff/
Order fest pass: www.conchshelliff.com
About With Wonder
Born out of Sharon Lewis’ own muted struggle with not fitting into neat racial/Queer/Christian boxes, With Wonder takes an intimate look at the journey of members of the Queer, Christian community of color and their attempts to answer the question: Can you be both Christian and Queer? In this feature length documentary, we hear from and see diverse members of the LGBTQI+ community, including high profile Queer activists and clerics, in places like Jamaica, New York, London, and Los Angeles. They each have their own unique ways of amplifying their voices and finding their way back to spiritual health, despite the shaming tactics of some Christian institutions. With Wonder is a love letter to God from the BPOC LGBTQI+ community.
Filmmaker Bio
Sharon Lewis' focus in her directing career is to tell entertaining stories with a unique cinematic flavor and heavy-hitting performance. She has been nominated for 3 Canadian Screen Awards (CSA) and recently won a CSA for Best Direction for a Factual Series. Sharon's feature film debut, Brown Girl Begins (2017), is an Afro-futurist sci-fi tale of a young black woman who saves her community through her connection to Caribbean spirits.The film continues to play on Hulu, Amazon, and HBO, was recently named “one of the top 15 Black Sci-Fi Films” by Ranker.com and was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for Best Screenplay. Sharon's first feature documentary, Disruptor Conductor (2019), is about the first openly-gay, black orchestral Conductor in Canada and it won “Best Documentary” at both Black Alphabet Film Festival 2020 and G International Film Festival 2021. Sharon’s recent TV directing credits include award-winning Death She Wrote for CTVDrama, Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding for Lifetime, Netflix's Ginny & Georgia, and NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime, hit CBC series’ Murdoch Mysteries and Diggstown. Her latest feature documentary, With Wonder (2021), is about the LGBTQI+ community's grappling with the question: can you be Christian and Queer? Sharon was born in Toronto, Canada and trained in Los Angeles, but she still has strong ties to her Jamaican/Trinidadian roots and works hard at giving voice to black people and people of color in all the projects she has the privilege of directing and producing.
Awards & Screenings
Audience Choice Award, Reelworld Film Festival, 2021
Official Selection, Out on Film Atlanta LGBT Film Festival, 2021
Official Selection, Black Alphabet Film Festival, 2021
Official Selection, OUT Kenya Film Festival, 2021
Official Selection, Toronto Black Film Festival, 2022
Official Selection, Halifax Black Film Festival, 2022
Official Selection, Calgary Black Film Festival, 2022
Official Selection, Inside Out Film Festival, 2022
Official Selection, Conch Shell International Film Festival, 2022
Official Selection, Weengushk International Film Festival, 2022
Official Selection, OUTSOUTH Queer Film Festival, 2022
About Conch Shell International Film Fest 2022
CSIFF2022 is an interactive online festival celebrating the unique voice of Caribbean and Caribbean Diaspora filmmakers which is presented by Conch Shell Productions. CSIFF2022 events include On Demand screening of CSIFF2022 Official Selection films, live interactive masterclasses, panels, filmmaker chats, special screenings, and more. The festival closes with an award ceremony. To learn more and to order your festival pass, go to: www.conchshelliff.com
About Conch Shell International Film Fest 2022
CSIFF2022 is an interactive online festival celebrating the unique voice of Caribbean and Caribbean Diaspora filmmakers which is presented by Conch Shell Productions. CSIFF2022 events include On Demand screening of CSIFF2022 Official Selection films, live interactive masterclasses, panels, filmmaker chats, special screenings, and more. The festival closes with an award ceremony. To learn more and to order your festival pass, go to: www.conchshelliff.com
