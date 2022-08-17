Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The 30 Greatest Pubs in Dublin," by Ian Hirst
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The 30 Greatest Pubs in Dublin – a full-colour pub guide," by Ian Hirst.
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "The 30 Greatest Pubs in Dublin"
Dublin is a fabulous city filled with history and fine architecture. Every pub in Dublin has a unique story to tell having been the cornerstone of Irish culture over many centuries. This book celebrates at length the very finest of these with historical tales of social development, construction and rebellion. Inevitably, over the years, they have also welcomed many famous patrons from the literary, political and music worlds who have provided their own wonderful contributions to these stories. Patrons have also included vagabonds, poets, heroes and presidents.
Ian Hirst has chosen 30 pubs which each deserve their own unique place in this book. The content should interest both local residents and tourists alike and is bound to encourage many visits to this most fascinating and welcoming of cities.
This work is available worldwide:
Paperback: 84 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800943766
Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.51 x 22.86 cm
Publisher: Michael Terence Publishing (Thirsty Tours Publication)
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/GPDUB
Instagram: @thirsty__tours
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
Categories