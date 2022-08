Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The 30 Greatest Pubs in Dublin," by Ian Hirst

Oxford, United Kingdom, August 17, 2022 --( PR.com )-- About "The 30 Greatest Pubs in Dublin"Dublin is a fabulous city filled with history and fine architecture. Every pub in Dublin has a unique story to tell having been the cornerstone of Irish culture over many centuries. This book celebrates at length the very finest of these with historical tales of social development, construction and rebellion. Inevitably, over the years, they have also welcomed many famous patrons from the literary, political and music worlds who have provided their own wonderful contributions to these stories. Patrons have also included vagabonds, poets, heroes and presidents.Ian Hirst has chosen 30 pubs which each deserve their own unique place in this book. The content should interest both local residents and tourists alike and is bound to encourage many visits to this most fascinating and welcoming of cities.This work is available worldwide:Paperback: 84 pagesISBN-13: 9781800943766Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.51 x 22.86 cmPublisher: Michael Terence Publishing (Thirsty Tours Publication)Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/GPDUBInstagram: @thirsty__toursAlso in the Greatest Pubs series:The 50 Greatest Pubs in YorkPaperback: 84 pagesISBN-13: 9781800942295Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.51 x 22.86 cmPublisher: Michael Terence Publishing (Thirsty Tours Publication)The 50 Greatest Pubs in Central LondonPaperback: 130 pagesISBN-13: 9781913289539Dimensions: 15.2 x 0.8 x 22.9 cmPublisher: Michael Terence Publishing (Thirsty Tours Publication)About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002